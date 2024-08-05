I should read my own posts to motivate myself.

Because last week was the worst. Every day I lost the will to keep strong around 5 p.m. (It wasn’t just the weekend spent visiting family in Florida.) I laughingly blamed the heat.

So ….

I’m too momentarily down in the dumps to write much; I’m just going to post the numbers. Then go drink my coffee and think cheerful thoughts.

This Week’s Numbers

So how did I do for this week?

Results for Monday, July 29, 2024

Starting weight: December 2022 - 255 pounds (EEEK!)

Weight today: 226.4 pounds - oh my.

Goal Weight: 144 pounds

Pictures:

Well, at least it isn’t a plateau….. Gulp.

The Weight Graph:

Instant Analysis

Last week I predicted “I will be leaving the plateau soon!” I got that right.

The ONE cheerful think I can muster - is that because of YOU, my faithful readers, I got up this morning and weighed. Having this newsletter is the one thing that is makes me face reality.

Thank you all for that!

Your Monday Morning Meme

Now, more than ever, I need a chuckle.

