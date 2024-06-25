I have new resolution to stick to my diet. On Saturday I went to the local farmers market in shorts and a t-shirt, feeling pretty proud of myself because I tucked the t-shirt into my shorts. I shopped for fresh veggies, passed up the bakery stand, and bought a green kale smoothie to go. Inside I’m thinking, “I’m killing it with my healthy living.”

But then one of my coworkers shared a photo on our team group chat Monday morning. Unbeknownst to me, she was at the market that day taking selfies with her daughter. Guess who was caught in the background?

Holding my veggies and deciding NOT to get a snack at the food truck.

The huge purse didn’t help either.

Automatic despair. The side view of my poochy stomach, along with my big bazooms makes me look like a linebacker! I have all the motivation I need for today and this week.

This is not the first time that I’ve felt the sting of how I look in a photo – oh, far from it. I learned years ago that the traditional “side turn” most use for a photo doesn’t flatter me at all. Instead, the aforementioned big bazooms and the wide load of my caboose are both exaggerated in that side turn. Ever since I saw a picture of myself looking like I could clothesline Drew Brees I’ve opted to pose face forward for the camera. All my Christmas photos, any group shots – I insist on not turning to the side.

Isn’t that life? Just when you think you’re making strides, something happens to trip you up. Fortunately, I have NOT let that stop me. I’m making salad with the fresh tomatoes and peppers I bought. I’ve got some cheese to sprinkle on top, and wonderful vinaigrette dressing from the famous Columbia Restaurant in historic Saint Augustine. (Seriously, if you’re ever in Florida, visit!)

Nothing, not even the disappointing look of my poochy stomach and sizable rear will stop me from moving forward toward my goals.

Update on Healthy Food Consumption

Loving the hamburger patties. By themselves, no bun, or maybe with some cheese on top. The original diet plate! I’m still drinking unsweet tea, when I have tea. At my last Toastmasters’ breakfast meeting, I did NOT eat a biscuit. High Five! I ordered salad when I went out to lunch Sunday. Who is this person?

… and the Bad Food Report

I succumbed to a handful of miniature Reese’s Cups this week I ate the grits at the Toastmasters breakfast meeting. Ah, me. How I love grits and how caloric they are… I bought the Keto Ice Cream bars so I could have a treat once a day. Unfortunately, I couldn’t control myself and ate them all in one day and a half. This is why I can’t have treats.

Time for a laugh

My doctor told me to stop having intimate dinners for four. Unless there are three other people. ~Orson Welles

Monday Memes (when Monday is almost over!)

All of these came from Karen Salmansohn, a life coach who gained 90 pounds during her pregnancy with her son. She changed her behavior and lost the weight.

I especially love this one - all those happy cells:

I’ve got an exciting announcement I’ll make next week. Until then, keep moving forward. I can do it and SO CAN YOU!