Oh Diet Coke, how I love thee….

Two years ago, this happened. I wrote to my coworker B. about it. We often share mishaps by email. I found it cleaning out my inbox and it made me chuckle.

Dear B.,

Today got off to a rollicking start!

First:

I weighed in and lost weight!! Go me <cue Rocky music>

Second:

I got ready early and had an extra 10 minutes so I thought I'd do some stuff around the house. Next thing I knew I looked up and realized I was 11 minutes late.

Third:

I get to work juggling a purse, a Diet Coke, and trying to clip my badge on my pocket while holding open the door for someone. So impressed with my own thoughtfulness, I decide to put my Diet Coke in my bag - after all, it has a cap on it.

OH NO!!!!

I walk up my row in the cubicle farm and discover that the Diet Coke cap wasn't snug. My purse is awash in Diet Coke. I'm scrambling to dry my phone (which I also put in the purse, back at the door) and have just now finished drying out everything. It may be time for a new purse.

Encouragement for the day: No matter how bad it gets, you haven't filled your purse with Diet Coke.

Hope your week is going better, my dear friends and subscribers!

