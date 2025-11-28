Return of the Prodigal Son, 1636, Rembrandt van Rijn, Art Institute of Chicago

Two weeks ago, our rector included an unusual thought experiment in his sermon which I haven’t been able to get out of my head. “Imagine the story of the Prodigal Son – told from the older brother’s point of view,” he asked us.

I don’t remember the point he was making or the theme of the sermon, but the idea of this story – in that perspective – stayed with me. Here’s my attempt at the retelling. I’m going to name the older son Eleazar and the younger Jonathan.

Chickens around the dooryard squawked as servants ran back and forth gossiping. “What’s going on here?” said Eleazar with a growl as he came up to the house. “What’s all this talk, instead of work?”

“Master Eleazar, you haven’t heard the latest,” said one. “No, I’ve been busy attending to my father’s business in the vineyards,” Eleazar said abruptly. “Oh, but this is immense. Your brother has gone to see your father to demand his half of the inheritance!”

Eleazar rushed into the house to find his younger brother Jonathan facing off with their father. “Are you absolutely sure this is what you want?” their father asked him. Eleazar thought he saw tears forming at the corner of the stoic man’s eye. “Yes, I cannot stay here anymore,” Jonathan said. “It’s time to get out of here and see the world. I was meant for bigger things than a farm!”

Eleazar watched open-mouthed as their father went to the iron chest and withdrew half of his savings, and gave it to Jonathan.

As Jonathan left, Eleazar confronted his father.