It’s Monday of Holy Week today; just a few more days before Easter! This past Lent, I’ve been focused on spiritual reading. One subject I want to share today is acedia.

First – what is that, and how on earth do you pronounce it?

It’s pronounced uh-SEE-dee-uh.

For a simple definition, Dictionary.com tells us it is sloth. Which as we know is one of the Seven Deadly Sins.

But why does it have a fancy name? Where does this fancy name come from?

Per the Merriam-Webster online dictionary the word is a combination of the negative prefix a- and the Greek word kedos, meaning “care, concern, or grief.” The word came into medieval Latin as acedia, meaning “apathy, torpor, sloth.”

I really started thinking about this after hearing the podcast “A Drink with a Friend” by Tish Oxenreider. (She also writes The Commonplace on Substack.) Episode 161 is called “The Noonday Devil.”

Image by Mike from Pixabay

That name is a personification of acedia, given to the malaise by the monks who lived in the desert. Imagine an evil spirit that is sapping your resolve. That is it! Learn more about how this name developed in this article.

Acedia does relate to losing weight. To journey on to good health isn’t easy. It requires constant effort. We don’t get to the goal overnight!

Every day, I have to make small decisions in order to get results for the long term. Every exercise session and every good choice in nutrition requires me to say no to something else.

Sometimes, I get frustrated at how slow it’s going. Sometimes I want to wallow. That’s the apathy, torpor, and sloth talking.

That article I linked to above recommends some solutions to spiritual acedia. Based on those, I’ve come up with some ideas for getting over the apathy and torpor related to my health journey.

Go for a walk. It doesn’t have to be a long walk, or a fast walk. Just moving outside changes your spirit. It elevates your mood and gets you outside of your head. Focus on some important task – for even just a short amount of time. I’ve used the ‘pomodoro’ technique to good effect. The inventor, Francesco Cirillo used a tomato-shaped (called pomodoro in Italian) timer to measure 25 minutes. The idea is: focus on JUST THAT ONE THING for 25 minutes. When the timer goes off, you take a break for 5 minutes. Then you repeat. Every four “pomodoros” you take a long break of 10 minutes. Pomodoros are how I’m getting this newsletter done.

Ever notice how if you focus, truly focus on ONE thing – then you forget that you wanted to eat mindlessly? That’s the beauty of the pomodoro method. You don’t have to think that you must focus ALL afternoon, or “I mustn’t eat from breakfast to lunch!” Instead, just focus on something else, for a small set of time.

When I’m lucky, I get into a flow state, and then the work (and time) just flies by.

The Saturday before last, I was so successful with staying busy that I accomplished more than I ever thought possible. I simply kept trudging on, focusing on one thing at a time.

Monday Meme

Even when I’m thinking about serious topics, I want to end on a smile. As you may guess, any acedia-related meme has a sweet sloth in it.

Let us make it a good week!