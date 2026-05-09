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Made by me with CoPilot. The car dash really did look like this!

Hello and welcome new subscribers: Last week I gave this as a speech to my Toastmasters club (Two Notch Toastmasters, the Dynamite 🧨Toastmasters!) Enjoy this tale of the latest calamity to befall my journeys. And as the commercials used to say, Happy Motoring!

Gather around and listen as I tell the tale of my third Automotive Adventure.

Some of you will recall the first great adventure. The day after Halloween in 2017 I awoke to discover my 2017 Honda Accord missing from my then-carport. At first, the sight was so unexpected, so out of my experience, that I seriously questioned whether I had parked somewhere else. No, some miscreants stole my car! After two weeks State Farm declared it totaled by theft, and I bought my 2018 Accord. Thanks to depreciation I had to go down a trim level, trading leather seats for cloth. I also converted the carport into a garage, all the better to deter future ne’er-do-wells. That was the first automotive adventure.

In May 2018, I drove my parents to Florida to watch my niece graduate from high school. About two and a half hours into our trip, we decided to make a pit stop at Hardeeville. Just as I had exit 8 in my sights, a 20-something male driving a blue Dodge Challenger paid more attention to his texting than to the road. He drifted (at highway speed) to his right and smashed the right rear of my car so badly he peeled off part of my back bumper. Thank God no one was hurt. I was able to pull over on the side and call 911. The adrenaline dump after I pulled over was like nothing I ever experienced.

The event turned a five-hour trip to Jacksonville into a nine-hour trip. But I did get a nice picture of my mom and dad sitting in the back of the police car which took us to the body shop.

That was the second Automotive Adventure. And for a little while, that was it. I was able to get the 2018 Honda fixed, (after a month) and for the past eight years, everything has gone fairly smoothly.

Until Monday.

Monday, April 27, I was 411 miles away from home in Colonial Williamsburg. I’d just spent three days exploring the historic town, along with Jamestown and Yorktown, the site of Lord Cornwallis’ surrender in the Revolutionary War. A friend who is just as big a history buff as I am had gone along with me, and we’d had a super trip.

I pulled the car up to the front of the hotel early Monday morning so we could carry our luggage out to the trunk easily. No problems – we soon shut the lid of the trunk and set about starting off. Then – oh there were problems. All the “Oh Crap” lights came on, flashing and rotating across the screen of the car, which isn’t so much a car as it is a computer. Bells were going off and lights flashed while I panicked.

We decided to proceed to the restaurant a half mile away to eat pancakes and plot our next steps. I found Williamsburg Honda was only 6.9 miles away.

At 9:30ish a.m. we arrived at the dealership and turned it over to the techs to diagnose.

Two and a half hours later, I got up to find out what was taking so long. Turned out they were checking for parts at other stores, as they didn’t have the fuel injectors my car needed. They said they’d get me once they made their final checks.

Fifteen minutes later I learned that every place in Williamsburg had these parts on back order. (After I got back, I learned that fuel injector failure is a fairly common issue in 10th Gen Accords, the 2018-2022 years.)

So, what to do? I asked the tech “Would you drive 400 miles?” He said he would drive it. Unhelpfully, he added I’d “probably” make it home. He told us to watch out for the car going into limp mode – where it would slow down to 25 mph, and we’d have to pull off the road.

With few other palatable options, we set off cautiously. I drove 411 miles at 55 mph. In the right lane. Soon I had the highway to myself as EVERYONE passed me.

12 hours after we left the hotel, I got home, exhausted and cranky.

The next day, Hallelujah, Honda of Columbia DID have the part. Eight hours, and $1,500 later, I had a working car.

All I can say is I’m done with Automotive Adventures. Next time I’m taking the train.

Let me know what kind of adventure you’ve had with your car in the comments!

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