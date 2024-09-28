All of my good habits I’d started to build in the last three months have melted away, swept away like the roads in the North Carolina mountains under the onslaught of Hurricane Helene.

Have you seen the pictures? The poor people of Asheville and surrounding communities are suffering, and all we can do is pray and donate to the Red Cross. It is a 1,000-year flood event. Even here in Columbia, a few friends are still without power.

All I’ve wanted to do ever since Sept. 10, the day my mom died, is eat comfort food. Even before I knew she was gone, the stress I’d been living under, the constant trips to the rehab or ICU caused me to go out to lunch with friends that Tuesday and indulge at Tacos Nayarit.

The first week wasn’t so bad. There was so much going on, so many details to see to, that I didn’t overeat. Then I even skipped a couple of meals because I was so busy.

But then the ceremony and reception were over, and it was time to go back to the real world. And I just kept eating the way Southerners do after a funeral.

The Greenville, Mississippi-based authors of the wonderful book, “Being Dead is No Excuse: The Official Southern Ladies Guide to Hosting the Perfect Funeral” agree with me:

“When you mix high carbohydrate anything with Velveeta or mushroom soup, you will produce a dish guaranteed to bring comfort. Food is grief therapy in the Delta. Nothing whispers sympathy quite like a frozen pea casserole with canned bean sprouts and mushroom soup. If you’ve been away awhile, it may sound like an odd recipe. “Who on earth brought this?” asked a food snob who’d been living elsewhere for too long. “I did,” her mother said. “Well Mama, don’t you ever stop,” she said before digging into the pea casserole.”

All the recipes are perfect comfort food

Naturally, I’ve turned to the Bible for comfort too. And one of the King James verses I remember from the Song of Solomon made me giggle:

“Stay me with flagons, comfort me with apples”

Who on earth goes to apples for comfort food? Maybe back in King Solomon’s day, but not me.

My favorite comfort food is ANYTHING with carbs and cheese. Macaroni and cheese, the kind made in a casserole and not from a box, is the best. There’s so much more I’ve been eating: pasta, fried chicken, egg burritos, even baked potatoes with butter. One day at my breakfast Toastmasters meeting I broke down and ordered pancakes, something I’ve never done before. I wanted to take a nap later that day. It was so good. Cake and more cake. Sweets, along with carbs, are my enemy.

Nothing I’ve been eating is on my diet. That’s why my astute readers will notice I didn’t send out a newsletter on Monday this week. I just couldn’t bear to get on the scale.

I really did try to stop late last week. Then I got sick with a cold and gave myself some more grace. For two days I lived on nothing but grilled cheese sandwiches and tomato soup delivered by UberEATS. My big finish was more food soft on my throat: two chocolate eclairs and a half gallon of vanilla ice cream with mini peanut butter cups, delivered by Instacart.

Salad, schmalad. As the “Being Dead” hostesses say, “A cardinal rule of Southern Funeral Cooking: Fresh is not best.” They recounted the story of the niece from California who attended a funeral back home and balked at another Velveeta cheese casserole. She scandalized everyone by asking for a Cobb salad. Her aunt ended up writing her out of the will, as “Somebody so un-Southern wouldn’t have the foggiest notion what to do with the family silver.”

It's only been today, eighteen days later, that I’ve managed to stop myself. I’m back to drinking unsweetened tea and Sprite Zero (mixed with some oj for the Vitamin C.)

What are your favorite comfort foods? As the weather turns brisk (and please, God, let that be soon – I’m so tired of humidity) I will be looking for my keto-friendly hot chocolate recipe. I’m breaking out the crockpot for stew and chili. It’s almost time to heat up the oven and the kitchen with my roast chicken like Ina Garten makes.

Will I be able to restrain myself? Can I re-learn portion control? That’s the eternal question, isn’t it? But I darn well better, because my big jeans were tight this week. Uh-oh!

Leave a comment