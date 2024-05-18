When times get tough, I try to remember this:

Spring passes into summer, and through summer and autumn into winter, only the more surely, by its own ultimate return, to triumph over that grave, towards which it resolutely hastened from its first hour. We mourn over the blossoms of May, because they are to wither; but we know, withal, that May is one day to have its revenge upon November, by the revolution of that solemn circle which never stops— which teaches us in our height of hope, ever to be sober, and in our depths of desolation, never to despair. - John Henry Newman

It’s not a poem, or a motto. You can’t read it once and “have it.” Those words were written in the 1800s - long before people expressed themselves in soundbites.

It’s complex enough to reward constant re-reading, and memorization. You can’t find that on Tik-tok.

I read that over and over. Saying it out loud, practicing the cadence, imagining that I’m declaiming the words to an audience, so that it sinks into my head and heart. It keeps me on track.

When I’m going through a tough time on my health journey, as I am now, I keep repeating that last line. The solemn circle never stops. In other words, this too shall pass! And so, I remember, in the depths of desolation, never to despair.