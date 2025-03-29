My concentration has been shot for a long time. Almost 13 years, to be exact. I date the disruption to the day I acquired my first smartphone, an iPhone 5, in November 2012.

I remember thinking back then, now I can post more frequently on Facebook! I’d been introduced to Facebook back in 2008. That first weekend passed in a haze - I was busily adding friends, connecting, sending “pokes” - anyone remember that? - joining groups, and learning the rules of Farmville. For a short period, Facebook seemed to take over everyone’s life.

And that was the beginning of the end of my ability to concentrate. I read shorter and shorter items. Soon, it was microblogging - Twitter! Then a few years later, along came Instagram. Words were reduced to captions or hashtags on a pictures. Then reels, on both Insta and YouTube. How much time have I whiled away just starting at a succession of 15-second reels? I believe this is the TikTok effect. I don’t know, because I don’t dare download that one.

An ostrich paying attention. Is it any coincidence animals are frequently social media stars? Image by László Major from Pixabay

As a youngin’ I never had trouble concentrating. I’d read books at the rate of three or four a week. I was constantly reading - if I had nothing else to read, I’d read the back of the cereal boxes at the breakfast table.

I’d read under the covers at night too. Image by Amberrose Nelson from Pixabay

Distracted

Today, after 13+ years of social media on my phone, I’m struggling to finish two books in a month. I don’t care for the book on Mickey Mantle I’m reading now, because I don’t like the author’s approach to the story (more on that in a separate essay if I ever can finish.) Instead I’m enjoying the book “My Bookstore,” a collection of essays from 80+ writers about their favorite bookshops, to read while I let Mantle rest. Now I want to plan a trip across America, stopping at Page and Palette in Fairhope, Alabama, heading out West to Tattered Cover in Denver, visiting the Strand in NYC, and a dozen others in between.

Yet I noticed something disturbing over the last two months, even with a book that fascinates me. Something about picking it up and forcing myself to read connected chapters made me stop before I even started the last two nights. Instead, I scrolled Twitter on either the Safari browser on my iPhone or on my laptop.

How can an elder Gen Xer behave so much like a Gen Z’er????

Drastic action was required. Remember - I already removed the Twitter/X app from my phone. But I was still scrolling it via the Safari internet browser. This week - I did something drastic.

I hid the Safari app on my phone. I wanted to delete it, but a quick Web search convinced me that would cause several apps to crash. So - here’s how you hide it: Go to Settings > Screen Time > Content & Privacy Restriction > Allowed Apps & Features, and toggle off Safari.

It’s still on my phone, but it can’t tempt me!

I can feel the changes already! I’m starting to concentrate longer. And now I’m 60% of the way through the Mantle book. With a good chunk of reading time this weekend, I’ll knock that one out in no time.

What are you reading this week? Let me know in the comments.

