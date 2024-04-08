Give me ALL the food, right now! Image by Franck Barske from Pixabay

The way I learned to stop eating between meals was simple.

….SSSScrreeechhhh….. Wait. Stop. Record skipped there.

I haven’t found the secret of not eating between meals. At least, not all the time, day-in, day-out, 24/7/365.

(If I had I’d bottle that sauce and sell it for mucho dinero.)

Instead, when I’m feeling on top of my game; when I’m in control, and all things are firing on all eight cylinders, I play a simple mind trick on myself that does work. It does help me wait.

When the hunger pains are too much, and I’m feeling like one of those baby birds in the photo up top, I tell myself over and over:

You will get to eat again. You will get to eat again. This isn’t forever. You will get to eat again.

It’s not the hunger that does me in. It’s the terrible feeling that I am going to be deprived FOREVER AND EVER. And that this horrible empty feeling in my stomach is the way I’ll feel until the end of time. It’s the insidious, nasty self-talk that sends me running to the fast-food drive-thru or pouring coins into the nearest snack machine.

It was during my Weight Watchers days that I started to discover the power of positive self-talk, and how just saying that one phrase would keep me going. It always helps me focus not on the current pain - but on the meal to come. Looking forward to something yummy - that makes it fun!

(Of course, I’d also say that I diet best on a full stomach. So, my self-talk isn’t perfect.)

Your phrase will vary. Something else will ring true to you - and you’ll find that saying it over and over helps you to keep on your food plan. And one day (Lord, let it be soon) all of us will master the self-control so that we always have those helpful words at the ready.

Extreme Delayed Gratification

Image by congerdesign from Pixabay

I first heard about intermittent fasting from Jen Fulwiler, one of the funniest stand-up comedians around. She is a mother of six, a New York Times best-selling author, and a late in life comic. She’s had a couple of careers before this one (including the six babies in eight years.)

Check her out:

She has a podcast (described as if someone gave a TED talk after three mimosas) and that’s where I heard about intermittent fasting for the first time. It was Episode 150 - where she shared how even with her food addiction, intermittent fasting helped her lose 40 pounds and even better - keep it off.

I can hear you saying: “Jennifer, you’re taking health advice from a comedian?”

Well, yes. But not before doing more research and reading lots of good books on the subject.

Everything I read started from the obvious: we all fast for around 10 hours a day - at night after supper, and when we sleep. The trick is just to extend those times around the fasting a little. Just add a little more time to the fasting period each day, and build up to where you have an eight-hour feeding window.

Now that I’ve practiced a bit, I don’t eat breakfast right after waking up. Years ago I’d jump out of bed, happy at the thought of my cereal and milk. (And all too often that cereal was sugary: either Raisin Bran Crunch or Honey Nut Cheerios.) Now, I wait at least two or three hours before I eat anything. I’m still working on limiting myself to an eight-hour window. Soon!

If you’ve ever wondered about what intermittent fasting might mean for you, I’m going to write more about it next. In the meantime, have a terrific week!

