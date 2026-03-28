Same, fella, same

Six years ago this past month I went home from the office. And ever since, life has been forever changed.

During the week of March 18, 2020, I had two days of usability studies scheduled. What that meant was that I scheduled five people to come into the office over two days, and I’d lead them through a usability study of one of our company’s web sites.

Then March 13 rolled around, with all the COVID announcements. I’d been experimenting with remote usability studies, conducted both asynchronously and over Webex. I ended up calling all the participants and we switched to a remote study.

From there, it just got weirder. My teammates all traded news and rumors. After hearing one girl talk about what she was doing to prep, I logged onto Amazon and ordered the type of thermometer you point at your forehead, plus a gizmo to measure my 02 level. (I still haven’t used either.) As a precaution I laid in a first aid supply of bandages, NyQuil and other stuff. I still have most of that!

Each day, more people disappeared from their cubicles to work from home. Our company sent home 90% of the workforce (over 10,000 people) over three weeks. On March 19, the day after all my usability studies, I went home to work out of my home library/office for the next two years.

Do you remember how odd that early time was, when it felt like March lasted three months? Every outdoor activity was cancelled. Our church sent four or five emails that first week, each one with more restrictions on the next week’s service, until finally the service went to Zoom.

Speaking of emails: it seemed every single company I’d ever done business with sent me an email about how they were meeting the emergency. What was odd was that so much of the wording was similar – almost as if the CDC had sent them all a template. Or the company lawyers were all using the same approved language.

I saved every email, along with the silly memes we all sent each other, pictures of the empty store shelves in the toilet paper section (wasn’t that weird?) and more.

My dad and I reminisced recently about how everything changed that year, and how some things have never gone back to the way they were. During COVID grocery stores let seniors shop early, so they didn’t have to get around others. Dad started shopping at 7:30 a.m. and he’s never stopped.

At the beginning everything was so very uncertain. But about four weeks in, I remember thinking – why am I sitting here with a feeling of impending doom? I am perfectly healthy, I’m not sick, I’m not around anyone so I can’t get sick – the whole quarantine thing seemed fishy for someone who was healthy. But the world went to lock down, and I was locked down too, alone.

I found an old diary entry from that time:

May 7, 2020: If it wasn’t for my computer telling me the date, I wouldn’t know it. The days at home are just flowing one into another, indistinguishable. I have to check all the time – is it Tuesday? Wednesday? All the regular markers, my meetings at night, are cancelled. This is just plain odd. We’re opening slowly in the state; the governor lifted the stay-at-home order on Monday, May 4.

So lucky I live in a state that opened early. But as I remember, the school by Zoom lasted another year.

Gifts of Covid

As bizarre as it all was, there were some things that came out of that time that I cherish. Early on, one of my teammates set up a WhatsApp group chat. We’d use it to communicate with each other; send jokes – kind of like water cooler talk.

I loved it because I got to finally get to know the people on my team. I’d never had that before. My peers and I are all analysts who report to the same manager. However, we are assigned to different projects, and we work with other people on other teams in I/S. There’s just one analyst from our unit on each project, so we don’t get to work “together.” I was usually so busy I never got a chance to get to know them.

Now, with the WhatsApp group, I was trading jokes, sending pictures back and forth, and getting to know the people who’d been my peers for years. That was fun. Shame we had to have a global pandemic to do that.

There was something else that came out of that crazy time. Because so many of my groups and activities were cancelled, or worse, were held over Zoom, I didn’t get much socialization. I found a group online, the PJ Media VIPs. Early on, the online magazine PJ Media decided to do a special group chat for its VIP subscribers. (The ones who pay for extra benefits – like no ads!) We gathered a couple times a week to listen to some of the star columnists chat, and we VIPs soon found ourselves chatting in the chat window. We got to know each other so well a group of us even went to the CPAC 2022 and met in person. Fun times. I still stay in touch with several of the VIPs. One of them is now a good friend. (Hi, Naomi!)

The ramifications of that awful pandemic still affect our society. I shudder when I think of so many educations, interrupted. It affected the next election, the economy, and sowed well-earned distrust in institutional experts. But when I look back, I’m grateful for the two positive additions to my life. I got to know my coworkers better – and I really like them. And I made new friends online, living all around the country (and world. Hi @Nuntiusfoederatio!)

Those are the gifts of COVID.

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