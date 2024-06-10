In case you didn’t already know:

This is not medical advice. This newsletter is merely one person’s experiences.

Obviously, I know you shouldn’t take health advice from strangers. Now.

But there was a time, when I was first on Twitter, that I was following all the low-carb people. They’d post items that were pure crack to a struggling dieter: before and after photos. Losses of 100 pounds documented in pictures of their formerly obese selves, struggling to hide the weight before the camera, and then their shiny, happy, SKINNY selves, in tight jeans and snug sweaters. Or darling dresses with pinched waists.

That hooked me.

I was soon following all of them and looking for secrets to what they did. Soon I was reaching past the low-carb crowd and going to the full-carnivore tweeters.

These folks were eating meat. Lots of meat. More meat than I’d seen even in my well-stocked freezer. One would show off weekly grocery runs: a cart full of steaks, ground beef and anything else on sale that week.

There was one phrase that kept cropping up: BBBE. What on earth was that? I soon found out: Beef, Butter, Bacon, Eggs. That was literally all some folks ate.

I inwardly rejoiced. These people were not eating vegetables (my personal bête noire) and they seemed to be thriving. No more broccoli. Yee-haw!

Several posters made a point of stating how many years they’d been eating this way, and that it hadn’t hurt them. They’d talk about how their brothers-in-law or others in the family were constantly saying, “But you can’t keep this up long-term!” and point out that so far, they were five years into ‘’short-term.”

That encouraged me even more. I already order my meat, both beef and chicken, from Butcher Box. I thought, this will be easy – I can try this out and simplify my shopping. Plus – no counting calories! No writing down everything you eat!

I began eating carnivore sometime around late August, September of 2022. Within two or three weeks, my weight stabilized from the extra pound I picked up during the first phase of meat excess. Then I started dropping. Each week I was delighted to see the scale move down. I was losing at the rate of about two pounds a week, regularly. For a long-term dieter, this was astounding and wonderful progress.

I mentally made plans to renovate my wardrobe. I started thinking about all the old clothes I could once again re-wear.

Then the leg cramps began.

One day at work I was walking from the cafeteria back to the elevator. I’d just left the cashier and had to cover the large dining room to reach the elevator. I took one step forward – and then pain shot through my right leg. I was almost immobilized. Moving forward with my left leg wasn’t much better, though I could step with that one. I gimped my way forward a few steps, aiming for one of the tables. People passing by kept asking me – “Are you all right?” Grimacing, I kept replying yes, yes, just a leg cramp. It took almost 15 minutes to make a two-minute journey.

I’d forgotten one of the most basic things about a carnivore or low-carb program: maintain your salt and mineral intake. My sodium and magnesium levels had fallen to levels that produced, well, debilitating muscle cramps. And since my leg muscles are so big – that’s where the cramps occurred.

None of the triumphant tweeters had posted anything about salt and mineral intake. Instead, it was all pictures of the wonderful weight loss and their sizzling steak dinners. All the reward and none of the reality.

I realized this after I did my due diligence and read a little bit more. Note to everyone: Do your due diligence BEFORE you try a new diet fad. Look before you leap is a cliché for a reason!

But until I could restore my mineral levels, I had a problem.

Share

Years before, I’d fallen on some broken asphalt when my dog ran away from me. Then I’d gone to Walgreens and gotten a cute cane with flowers on it. I’d given that one to my mother after I didn’t need it anymore. It was back to Walgreens for a new cane: this time, a green one with pink flamingoes.

I spent the next couple of days hobbling about with my cane, looking like I was well on my way to little ol’ ladyhood.

That’s when I shook off the carnivore routine and started exploring old-fashioned wisdom. More on that to come – next week.