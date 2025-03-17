Down Town ... where all the characters are
Notes on a Southern Storyteller
The Quest to Complete 70 Books in a Year Continues
Yesterday I finished Down Town by Ferrol Sams - and I didn’t want to pick up another book again for a while.
I wanted to sit with the characters. And think about them, and keep the conversations going in my head.
