Do you jealously guard your time? The time you have away from work, or other obligations, or even (if you’re an introvert) socializing with friends?

I get so protective of my time on the weekends. I put a hedge around that time and don’t want anyone to bother me.

Perhaps that’s a reaction to our “always on” culture? When you can be reached any second through text, WhatsApp, Facebook Messenger, Instagram direct message, or work Teams chats - when is your time your own?

Going through this period of Lent is challenging me to think of any time I have as not “my” time, but time that is all on loan from God. I don’t know where it came from, I don’t know how much of it I have. I should be grateful for whatever time I have - and make the most of it.

But then…. come Saturday mornings.

Las-si-tude

(From Merriam-Webster.com. Emphasis on the last syllable. Noun)

Lassitude is one of those $10 words, but one that lingers on the tongue:

a condition of weariness or debility: fatigue

The patient complained of headache, nausea, and lassitude.

a condition characterized by lack of interest, energy, or spirit: languor

… surrendering to an overpowering lassitude, an extreme desire to sit and dream.

—Alan Moorehead

The second definition is one I have to fight to overcome each Saturday, after a long week at work. Mental work can be as strenuous as physical work in its own way, and I’m mentally burnt out by 4:30 p.m. Friday.

On Saturday mornings I’d like nothing more than to sit and dream while I sip my coffee and watch the birds outside the window. Yes, I know I’m showing my age by saying that. I no longer care.

A few years back my friend Jennifer (such a good name!) and I were comparing how lazy we could be on Saturday mornings. Some days we just couldn’t force ourselves to get up and get moving.

Note to incredulous friends: we are both childless singletons. As I understand from friends and coworkers, weekends are the time to chauffeur kids to travel soccer or dance competitions. This sounds happy, but dreadfully frenetic.

We both vowed we had to do something to get us up and moving. We decided to be accountability partners. And then one birthday, Jennifer gave me a hilarious gift:

These socks have motivational flair.

She gifted me a delightfully wacky pair of socks adorned with a grand prize ribbon stating: “Got Out of Bed Champion.” Because sometimes, just getting out of bed is a challenge. Honestly, I feel like Gen Z at times.

Note: the socks say “Got” out of bed champion - past tense. You only get the socks if you actually arose and tackled the day. And no, I’ve never worn them. They are a metaphor, a trophy in cotton.

Ever since then, Jennifer and I message each other on Saturday mornings with the encouragement: “Go earn the socks!”

Until I took the pictures today for this essay, I didn’t realize there was additional motivation on the socks. On the foot is extra credit: “Honorable Mention in Basic Hygiene,” atop a picture of a toothbrush loaded with toothpaste.

