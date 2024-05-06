Have you ever read the Grub Street Diet in New York Magazine? It’s a weekly column in which a celeb writes down everything they eat for a week. Because it is New York Magazine, and because the people invited to detail their daily menus are fascinating folks in either NYC or LA, who eat out nearly every meal when they’re not whipping up marvy dinners in their brownstones, it makes for fun reading.

When I keep a diary of my intake, it’s quite a bit more pedestrian. Lame, actually. How fascinating can “salad with grilled chicken” or “cauliflower rice” or “omelet with cheese” be?

Until this past week, when I flew to Omaha, Nebraska for a few days. There I attended the event known as Capitalist Woodstock, the Berkshire Hathaway Annual General Meeting. I decided to record everything I ate from Wednesday, May 1, the day I flew out, to Sunday, May 5, on my flight home.

Wednesday, I skipped my usual coffee at home since I was rushing to get to the airport early. Instead I chugged a 20-ounce Cherry Coke Zero. During the second leg, from Charlotte to Omaha, I treated myself to first class - only $82 extra - and enjoyed the chicken parmesan with ziti on American Airline’s china, paired with a side salad and followed by cheesecake. That was after the warmed mixed nut appetizer. Flights are so dehydrating; I put away about 26 ounces of water from the 32-oz bottle the attendant gave me.

I justified the cheesecake because I practically had to jog almost 10,000 steps to make my connection.

Did you know that Omaha claims it is the birthplace of the Reuben sandwich? Neither did I, but I love them and had to have one. Jackson Street Tavern serves an excellent Reuben, and I had mine with sweet potato fries. I followed that up with a few candies from Hollywood Candy.

Because I enjoyed that lunch so very late (around 4 p.m.) I decided to skip dinner.

On Thursday I was overjoyed to have an entire free day to explore. I luxuriated in a slow, late breakfast at Early Bird in the Blackstone district, choosing a chorizo, cheddar, and avocado omelet with sourdough toast. The hashbrowns I left on the plate - that’s just a step too Midwestern for me. After spending two hours at the Lauritzen Gardens, I was on my way to the Durham Museum (housed in the beautiful old Union Station) when a notification popped up: my reservation at Gorat’s Steakhouse was in 15 minutes! I had thought it was Friday, but nope - today. Furious about stuffing myself at breakfast, I drove over. I had to eat at Gorat’s - it’s the favorite steakhouse of Warren Buffet, the oracle of Omaha.

Every other diner was a Berkshire Hathaway shareholder. You could hear Chinese, French, and German. It’s been said that once a year, Omaha, Nebraska becomes the center of finance in the world.

I enjoyed the 14-ounce USDA Prime NY Strip steak. No picture - I was too greedy. I devoured it regardless of my late breakfast. Upon consultation with the waitress, I chose to skip Warren Buffet’s favorite dessert, a root beer float, in favor of the 14-layer Napoleon torte supplied to Gorat’s from Omaha’s Lithuanian Bakery.

Once again, I skipped dinner.

On Friday, the Shareholder Shopping Day at the Exhibit Hall, I limited breakfast to a cup of coffee and a burrito from McDonalds. (That’s where Warren eats his breakfast.)

After getting my shareholder badge and then wandering the vast Exhibit Hall with a fellow shareholder from Sidney, Australia, where I enjoyed a Dairy Queen dilly bar, I explored more of the city. Around 4 p.m. I hit Goldburgs in Dundee, a neighborhood tavern on Dodge Street. Their cheeseburger and sweet potato fries were excellent, but the famous bread pudding was outstanding. (At this point I was just on a culinary tour, and not a diet.) Goldburgs rotates between 12 versions - Friday’s was caramel apple, with ice cream on top.

I’ll bet you can guess what I did for supper. Right - nothing. I was too stuffed.

Saturday was the BIG DAY - the Annual General Meeting. Pilot, another of Berkshire’s subsidiaries, was outside the CHI Health Center serving free coffee to all of the shareholders in line, and I had a big cup as we waited at 6:15 for the doors to open at 7. Once inside, I had a sausage cheese breakfast sandwich from the concession stand and a bottle of water. For lunch, I’d pre-ordered a Jason’s Deli box lunch for pickup at the arena’s concourse. Nothing special, just a sandwich, chips, and cookie, plus another bottle of water.

During the break I wandered back over to the Exhibit Hall and snagged another DQ treat - this time a Buster Bar with peanuts and chocolate. If you haven’t realized, Dairy Queen is also a Berkshire subsidiary.

After the long day of the meeting, I was planning on going to the Shareholders Picnic at Nebraska Furniture Mart (another subsidiary!) But the line for BBQ was so very long I opted out. After browsing (and getting lost in) the truly massive showrooms I headed back to Goldburgs. This time I had the “Bueno Burger” - open-face with chili and nacho cheese, served with tortilla chips. And Saturday’s bread pudding was caramel pecan - even better than the day before.

Sunday was an all-day travel day, and there was no lovely first-class dinner to enjoy. Instead, it was mixed nuts and diet coke, plus airport food in Chicago during my layover. I prefer to linger on the memory of the Gorat’s steak, and Goldburgs’ bread pudding.

I regret nothing. I’ve already made my hotel reservation for next year.