I failed this past week. I wasn’t lighthearted at all, in any way, in spirit or in the food I ate. Twelve hours of rain on Wednesday, March 6 dictated my mood. I convinced myself I had to work from home because I needed to walk the dog at lunchtime, the first time that day the weather finally cleared. The dog enjoyed a bare-minimum 20-minute walk. An Uber Eats delivery at 6 p.m. made me even more sluggish.

Waking up Thursday, I told myself “I will turn it around today. I don’t weigh in until Tuesday – five whole days of clean eating will make up for all that excess.”

Dear reader: that did not happen. The first day of bad food made it easier to overindulge the second day. With even more fast food. Including a stupendously large serving of nachos from Moe’s. The slippery slope is coated with queso.

Image by OpenIcons from Pixabay

Friday dawned and didn’t get much better. I finally worked up the gumption to look at a video of myself made Tuesday as part of a work project. Overall, an excellent video for a presentation. Yet I couldn’t help but think to myself: you look like a linebacker.

I could have said to myself, “you look pretty in pink. Your hair is bouncy. Your makeup made your eyes look bluer.” (All true, btw.) But noooo – isn’t it true we say things to ourselves we wouldn’t say to our own worst enemy?

Why a linebacker? About 10 years ago, during my TOPS days, I once told a friend that my goal was to weigh less than Drew Brees, the New Orleans Saints quarterback. At my heaviest I could have played offensive line! (That’s where the game really is won.)

Today, I’m proud to say I no longer weigh enough to play on the line. Or the average NFL quarterback! My new goal is to miss qualifying for ANY position (by weight) on an NFL team.

This week concluded with a wonderful Oyster Roast. Oysters are seafood and good for you, right? Each one has only 29 calories. So my 20 or so oysters equaled fewer than 600 calories – not bad! That big bowl of chicken bog though….

KBO

In addition to Winston’s catchphrase above, I recall his wonderful words to the schoolboys at Harrow, his former school, in October 1941:

...never give in, never give in, never, never, never, never-in nothing, great or small, large or petty — never give in except to convictions of honour and good sense.

Today, Monday, I declare that I am starting afresh. Anew. Let me re-introduce myself:

Hi, I’m Jennifer. It’s been eight days since my last Reese’s Fast Break Bar.

Exercise for the Win

I will be writing entire essays on exercise soon. This Walking Slimkit app has caused me to get up and lace up my shoes more than anything else - because it draws a map of where I’ve been. Seeing what I’ve done is so satisfying!

My Sunday exercise - eventually I’ll get to 20 min miles

Last week one of my readers contributed her own method of tracking her steps:

You can fill in each day. Goal: get them all filled in.

Of course, I immediately asked for one and put it on my fridge too. Let me know in the comments below if you want a downloadable copy.

Monday Meme

It isn’t a Monday edition of Lighthearted with Jennifer if we don’t go out on a happy note.

Have a good week!

