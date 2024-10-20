Today my dear friend Jen Fulwiler, comedian, mom of six and podcaster reminded me that I spend too much of my time wishing for a time when I’ll be thrilled, and not enjoying the now.

(Note: I haven’t actually met Jen, but if you’ve ever listened to her pure fire podcast, then I’m sure you’d agree, she’d be delighted that I call her my friend. Apple Podcasts describes her podcast thusly: “This podcast is like someone gave a TED talk after three mimosas.”)

For the past two weeks I’ve kept messing up on my journey. I keep telling myself, I’ll get it together tomorrow. I tell myself this along with an unhealthy dose of “you screwed up again,” “You’re terrible at this health journey,” “you’re a big a ol’ hypocrite thinking you can write about this; who do you think you are?”

Who on earth wants to be around someone with THAT kind of interior monologue? I get exasperated just reading the thoughts written on paper. When I think that way I get down and when I’m down, I bring everyone around me down.

I had some wonderful points I wanted to make, but then I got distracted and ran down a YouTube rabbit hole for about 30 minutes.

The good news: There’s a LOT of funny stuff on YouTube that will cheer you up! And that was actually the larger point - ENJOY the ride. So today wasn’t so great - let’s smile, laugh, and keep on going.

Herewith, some funny stuff for you:

The GREATEST Episode of The Jen Fulwiler Show, Ever

Just listen for the first two minutes and 15 seconds. That’s all it will take.

Pets and Voiceovers

RxCKSTxR is a genius. And now he has his own Substack! I’ll probably spend forever and a day over there now.

This one’s appropriate for this time of year:

One young man and his patient mom

Patriotic Tangent Alert

Halfway through writing this I had to stop and create a new yard sign on Zazzle. I’m TIRED of the warring factions in our neighborhood. The yard sign wars have been going for some time. One person has eleven signs in her yard. ELEVEN.

Here’s what I’m putting up on Oct. 31, once it arrives.

If you want one for your yard, let me know and I’ll open a Zazzle store.

I’m in such a better mood. Aren’t you? Talk to you soon!