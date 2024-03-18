Over the last two weeks Body Positivity has popped up in my reading. One mention was in another Substack.

He mentioned that even though many white ladies love Lizzo and are all “rah, rah” for her you-go-girl-attitude, not one of them actually wants to look like her. He said if you told someone they looked like Lizzo, it would NOT be accepted as a compliment.

I found myself nodding my head in agreement. I don’t want to look like her even as I am very glad that Lizzo loves her body, and that she doesn’t fear putting herself out there. She really does live out her beliefs when she’s wearing skintight leotards and body-hugging dresses.

If someone tells me I have Lizzo’s spirit, her sass, her verve – now that’s a compliment! But tell me I have Lizzo’s physique, and I’ll want to deck you.

The other time the subject came up was in a book I’m reading as part of my Lenten disciplines. This year I decided NOT to give up any food. Instead, I’m adding lots of spiritual reading. The fourth book I’ve read this year was about how Christians should think about sex and gender in a world that celebrates freedom of choice above everything. In that slim volume, the author talked about the ancient Greeks and their perception of the body. From his book:

The ancient Greeks had a very low view of the body. The psyche, the soul, was the real you, but the body would just be discarded at death and then you’d go on to the spirit realm. So in much Greek thinking, salvation was all about the freeing of the soul from the body that dragged it down. Our culture has largely returned to that mindset.

But as a Christian, I believe that God doesn’t see me as just a soul. He created us in his image. Because He created us, our bodies are good.

We can then sing with King David’s scripture:

You created my inmost being; you knit me together in my mother’s womb. I praise you because I am fearfully and wonderfully made. Psalm 139: 13-14

Doesn’t that put an entirely new shine on body positivity? I want to think like that!

It’s Not Always Easy

For the last three weeks, I’ve been struggling with my diet. The guilt I have about going off my food plan crept into negative self-talk. And that zeroed right onto the opposite of praising God for my body.

Would any of us tell another person the things we tell ourselves?

“When will this tummy ever shrink?”

“I hate my legs.”

“This cellulite! Argh, cottage cheese everywhere!”

“Wear a sleeveless shirt? Are you kidding? With these upper arms?”

Reading Psalm 139, I’m reflecting on this marvelous gift of a body, and looking hard at how I am “fearfully and wonderfully made.” This is body positivity: to be thankful for the gift God has given me. I’m coming up with new thoughts to replace the old ones about my body:

“These legs may be chubby, but they are faithfully carrying me wherever I need to go.” A year back, I hurt one leg so badly in a fall that I had to use a cane temporarily. Some people would kill to have a working set of legs.

“My tummy does pooch out, but I can see it getting more toned with every week as I walk.”

I don’t think I can top what Maxine says about cellulite.

Another Monday Meme

Staying positive is so much easier when you’re laughing. If you overindulged yesterday, then this little cutie has you covered:

It’s going to be a good week.