What does an old maid know about love?

That’s what my existing programming is telling me, in the back of my mind: the time-worn tapes playing that negative self-talk message.

Lately I’ve been “re-programming” my moist computer, my brain. I stumbled across Magdalena Ponurska here on Substack, in my feed. She is changing her thinking by writing, in real time, what she’s doing. Read the note that started me on this journey:

Back to Love

Away with the pejorative terms like “old maid.” (I prefer to think of it as ‘bringing spinster back.’) I’ve been thinking about love today because 1) it is Valentines, and 2) I attended the most wonderful bridal shower today, for my niece Delaney. No, I won’t share any photos; I have to protect her privacy.

The old me would start to feel sorry for myself, and I have to admit there was a little of that. Everyone there, it. seemed, had either a husband or fiancé. But I forced negative thoughts out of my head and participated - sometimes only by taking candid shots of the bride-to-be as she posed for selfies with her friends. There were at least 12 young adult women there, in the 20s, all sparkling both in their sundresses and the happiness they all shared for their friend.

At one point, an old movie popped into my mind. Anyone remember the opening scene to Love, Actually? That British rom-com starring an ensemble of top British actors, headed by Hugh Grant?

It’s not the pictures of the greeting friends and families that gets me; it’s the voiceover by Hugh. “If you think about it, love, actually, is all around.”

That’s what I saw today at the bridal shower. Love, all around, from the great-aunt who traveled from Ohio to be there, to the youngest guest, who won all the shower games. We all, no matter our personal love lives or marital status, were celebrating love. Love, actually, was all around.

