I ate too much sugar Saturday. Nay, I overdosed on sugar Saturday. It was disgusting. The first two bites were fine. But Crumbl cookies are not worth the price.

Even as I was pigging out, I realized the experience was disgusting. The cookies tasted disgusting. Afterwards I FELT disgusting. And as per usual for me: once the sugar coma hit, I was down for a good long nap.

Why? Why did I do it?

I can tell you why, from start to finish. I spent more than two hours dressed up Saturday in a meeting of the Columbia Writers Alliance. Wonderful group, wonderful meeting – but when I left, I was done for the day. As an introvert, I was “peopled out.” I’d been working hard all morning, some of it outdoors, some inside. As I left the CWA meeting it was nearing 4 p.m., and I was hungry. It’d been four hours since lunch, and my tummy was rumbling for a treat.

Far too many weekends, I’ve been building up the habit of giving myself a treat on late Saturday afternoon. Last week it was a iced caffe latte, with no sugar. That was just enough. In fact, I wanted to get one of those, but I drove by the entrance of the coffee shop and decided to keep going.

Actually, as I was leaving the library branch the CWA met at, I was thinking of giving myself a bakery treat. I was searching North Main for a local bakery – and thought it was closed. As I was passing, I realized it was open. Ah well, still on my way home.

As I passed the drive-thru coffee shop, I realized what I really wanted was some actual food, not just a café latte. So I kept driving to Crumbl.

I walked into the shop thinking I’d get one of their big cookies. One of their big, overpriced, $4.99 cookies.

Instead, confronted with a tablet for ordering, instead of a cashier, I succumbed to ordering six mini-cookies. (Naturally, I spent much more than $4.99.)

Mini in Crumbl-land is full-size for any other cookie. That mini-part is just to make you feel better for your transgression.

I got home and realized I didn’t have any milk. Great. Cookies with no-calorie sparkling Ice flavored water. Ok.

The first mini-cookie I had wasn’t even that good. Honestly, I thought it wasn’t actually baked. It tasted like I was chomping on cookie dough. I might have been. So naturally I had to choose another. The first two bites of the next, a Salted Caramel Cheesecake cookie, were so satisfying.

Two bites were bliss. The rest - not so much.

Why couldn’t I leave it at that?

So why couldn’t I have left it at that? Of course, I know why. I have the biggest sweet tooth in the world.

I was still hungry. The next cookie was better – a chocolate chip. Then there was the peanut butter cookie with peanut butter chips. I finally stopped at four mini-cookies. I just couldn’t put another one away.

For a sugar fiend like myself to stop means those cookies are WAY too sweet.

And then the sleepiness hit. I was off to lie down on my sofa. Four hours later I woke up.

I was sick to realize I had wasted that much time.

I saved the last two cookies and took them to my dad Sunday. He’s the one who passed on the sweet tooth genes to me. I needed to share the pain of the too-sweet cookie.

Coming back from Mom and Dad’s house later that day, I triumphed. I did stop for a no-sugar, no-syrup plain café latte at my favorite drive-through coffee shop. And I practically dined on just that latte for dinner. (Not entirely – I had some cheese too.)

My dog loves the pup cup.

If everyone was as happy as Podrick, this would be a better world.

He even tried to get some of my latte after the pup cup was gone:

Sorry, Podrick. This one’s mine.

Just keeping it real folks – as good as I’ve been, I still stumble and fall on this journey toward a healthier me.

But that’s not what I really, really, wanted to talk about today.

My Purpose in Getting Healthier

I’m not just doing this for the skinnier clothes, although skinnier jeans this winter will be nice. I’m making these changes because I want to do more of the things I love – and NOT focus on my ill health. I want to inculcate such good habits that I don’t even have to think about reaching for healthy food.

Instead, I can focus on my passion project.

I’m back to working on a special project of mine. I’m in the final editing phase of what could become a published book. That’s one of the reasons I went to the Columbia Writers Alliance Saturday.

In the next few weeks and months, I’ll share more about what I’m writing. This is what I want to spend my life doing and thinking about - not dieting. Or being a health influencer.

As I was sharing with a friend earlier this year - one of the reasons I started this newsletter was as a way to procrastinate on finishing the book. That’s a writer for you: procrastinate on one writing project by picking up another.

This Week’s Numbers

Did the Crumbl cookies do me in completely? Let’s see:

Results for Tuesday, July 15, 2024

Starting weight: December 2022 - 255 pounds (EEEK!)

Weight today: 216.4 pounds

Goal Weight: 144 pounds

Pictures:

The Weight Graph:

Instant Analysis

Considering how badly I bobbled this past week - I’m thrilled that I didn’t gain! So what if I stayed the same. Last week’s loss was so dramatic, I’m thrilled to give my body a chance to recover. And I didn’t even tell you about how badly I went overboard at lunch Tuesday last week - a hoagie and french fries.

Reminder to myself: Just because it’s early in the week, doesn’t mean I can go hog wild!

Your Monday Morning Meme

I can’t leave you on just the numbers. Here’s something that made me smile - especially after this week:

Homemade cookies for the win! When I indulge again, they’ll be homemade.

It’s time.

Let’s take control of the week. This week I have the following events I must be attend - and be careful of what I eat:

Department off-site at a movie theater, with free popcorn and soda Wednesday afternoon

Rally for a local political candidate Wednesday night

High School Reunion informal meet-up Friday

High School Reunion formal party Saturday

What challenges do you have coming up? Let me know in the comments below. And remember:

You and I can do it!

