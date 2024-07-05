Three weeks ago, my big plan was to be completely open and transparent about my weight loss – including the ACTUAL NUMBERS – as a way to increase my accountability.

I thought, I will tell all to everyone!

But in the back of my mind, I kept giving myself an out. “I’ll do that after I lose these last five pounds that I regained.” “I’ll do it once I hit a certain number – then I’ll share completely.”

Ladies and gentlemen, at my present rate of weight loss, that day may be four months away.

Last week, Monday, June 24, I told everyone I had a big announcement for the next week. Then I promptly put off writing the post all week. Monday night, July 1, I fell asleep on the couch. Oops. No essay July 1.

I said to myself, I’ll do it Tuesday morning. And last week, Tuesday, July 2, my regular weigh-in day, I gained.

I was so ashamed I put the post off again. And again. The guilt was driving me mad.

Here’s what the last six months have looked like on a graph - no numbers just yet.

Rough, I know. That’s the journey of someone falling off the plan and getting back on, week after week.

A New Beginning

Today, July 4, 2024, the 248th anniversary of our country, is my Independence Day from past guilt.

It is time to recommit. It is time to get a new sense of direction on this journey. So far, my weight loss journey has looked like a trip from Charleston to San Diego by way of Ontario with a detour to Oaxaca, Mexico.

So, now what?

I recommit to writing for myself, each day, even if I don’t publish. (That way I can give you more essays.)

I recommit to sharing the true ups and downs.

I commit, for the first time, to sharing the actual numbers with you all.

I recommit to NOT comparing my loss to anyone else’s.

One of my friends recently re-started his Keto plan and has made tremendous process. I wasted a few days being jealous of it instead of kicking myself in the rear and doing the work.

I recommit to encouraging everyone along the way with more laughs.

Speaking of which – here’s something I found this week which made me happy:

The only time to eat diet food is while you're waiting for the steak to cook. Julia Child

The latest adventure

Today is Independence Day, and I’m writing this before I head off to celebrate at the lake with friends. All that good food to come! I’ll finish this post when I come back, and I’ll be HONEST about what I ate.

Hours later….

It wasn’t too bad! Yes, I did have a couple of bites of a brownie. But just enough to be the base of raspberry sorbet on top! I took a wonderful healthy salad as my contribution to the picnic. We had air-fryer chicken - healthy fat. Of course, the macaroni and cheese was not the best choice, or the corn casserole. My rationalization: I never cook that way, and it was a party, AND we were swimming all morning and later the afternoon. I got some exercise; that’s my story and I’m sticking to it.

We’ll see how I adjust my eating these next few days to re-adapt, and how well I do with next week’s weigh-in.

Now – for the Big Reveal

As you know I’ve been weighing in on Tuesdays. I weighed this past Tuesday and here are the results. One more change: I’m going to start weighing myself on Monday mornings. That way, I can share this with all of you in the Monday morning essay.

Results for Tuesday, July 2, 2024

Starting weight: December 2022 - 255 pounds (EEEK!)

Weight today: 221.6 pounds

Goal Weight: 144 pounds

Pictures: Every week you get photographic proof - I’m not just making this stuff up!

The Weight Graph: (with numbers this time)

Let’s see how long it takes me to get to the lowest weight on this chart! I’m counting on you guys to hold me accountable.

I’m counting on the power of peer pressure to hold me to it.

Knowing that I have to publish the actual weight (gulp) each week is going to cause me to either make it or move to a third-world country without Internet. I want to make it!

Let’s go!

