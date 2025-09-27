The Crucifixion by Bartolomé Estebán Murillo, ca. 1675 Metropolitan Museum of Art

What does it truly mean to forgive?

Disaffected writer and podcaster Josh Slocum asked that question this past week on Twitter. I can’t confine myself to 240 characters, or type easily on my little phone keyboard, so I pondered the question for a few days. As always, I think best writing it out.

Josh specifically asked this: “I’m trying to get right down to what you *actually mean*. For example, does it mean that a person no longer has any negative feelings in his heart toward, say, someone who just murdered his mom? Or is just that he doesn’t wish evil on his mom’s murderer? Or does it mean something else? Is it a *feeling*, forgiveness, or an *action*? Or both?”

Wonderful question: over 180 responses on the original post

I thought about it for the last few days. We’ve all been thinking about forgiveness recently, after seeing Erika Kirk’s strength when she forgave her husband’s murderer, at Charlie’s memorial. The amazing faith it took to do that floored many of us – including Christians who try to live by Christ’s commands.

Her example reminded me of the families of the Emmanual Church Nine. You may remember the story; but we have so many tragedies these days, I’ll remind you. In 2015 a disturbed racist attended a bible study at Mother Emmanuel AME Church in Charleston, S.C. The man sat quietly through most of the study – then took out a gun and started shooting. He killed nine church members who’d been praying beside him moments before.

Mother Emmanuel AME Church

The story followed the normal course for shootings in our time: sympathy and shock followed quickly by outrage, politicization, and wall-to-wall media coverage. It all unfolded as we’d seen before, until the families did something no Hollywood writer would ever script. In the televised bond hearing, family members of five of the victims extended grace to the killer. They forgave him. Some begged him to come to Christ.

I’m convinced that the actions of those families stopped a race riot in Charleston.

That weekend there was a march across the Ravenel Bridge in the city. The crowd truly was mostly peaceful – no riot broke out.

The forgiveness those families showed healed a state. Would that we’d all taken that to heart over the years that followed.

An Illustration from My Own Life

Josh asked for details, so I offer this. I had to forgive a neighbor recently. The details I will keep private, but suffice to say, we had a disagreement. That person later defaced my property. When I next saw her, she was screaming at me. I snapped and yelled at her to get off my property. I had to rush inside before I could do anything I’d regret.

The rage I felt over her for duct-taping notes to my car, in my own garage was unleashed. I couldn’t even begin to think of forgiving her for several days, as my anger simmered. It was only after two weeks of church services, and much prayer, that I decided I had to forgive her for what she did.

I resisted forgiveness because of old patterns in my head; all I could think of at first was a previous argument, when I’d gone over to her house to make peace. But I realized – Forgiveness does not mean you become a doormat.

This person may be my neighbor, but that doesn’t mean she has to be my friend. Jesus told us to forgive our enemies; He didn’t say we have to be buddy-buddy with them. “Love Your enemies” doesn’t mean cozying up to people who despise you. You can love at a distance.

After much prayer, I realized I didn’t have to be a doormat. What did I do wrong, besides scream?

But I did have to forgive her. I did it because the weight of carrying that anger around was eating away at me. Once I made the decision to forgive her, I turned it over to God. And that anger was lifted. I can think about the situation without going into a blind rage. I can be rational.

So, what is forgiveness?

It’s not a feeling; it’s an action. You don’t have to love, like, or even feel warmly toward the person you must forgive. It’s an action you take. For Christians, it is in command to our Lord. He taught us to pray: “Forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us.”

I’ve learned forgiveness doesn’t require a feeling to precede it. But I’ve found once you forgive, peace will follow.

I won’t lie; making the decision to forgive, and then doing it, was difficult. My inner self was yelling “I don’t want to!” like a spoiled toddler. And I haven’t yet grown enough to have any positive feelings about the neighbor. It is enough for me, right now, to simply shut down any negative thoughts and redirect my mind elsewhere.

That doesn’t mean there will be a completely restored relationship. I won’t be close friends with my neighbor again. For my own protection I can be a neighbor only.

To answer Josh’s questions fully: do I still have negative thoughts toward my neighbor? Honestly, yes, I do. I try not to think about my neighbor. But when I do, I turn it and her over to God.

Leave a comment