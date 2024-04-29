A short reflection

Sunday morning our minister asked us rhetorically - why are we still talking about the Resurrection this long after Easter? We do nothing but talk about it during Holy Week and Easter … and then for the next few weeks until Pentecost. Then, we move on to the next thing, as if the Resurrection weren’t THE thing. He admitted he realized that he didn’t reflect on it that much, outside of church. If we thought about this subject as much as we ought - once a day, at least - imagine how different our lives would be.

I pondered that, and how the early Christian believers re-wound their entire earthly schedule to focus on the resurrection of Christ - imagine how big a change that was? They, like all the other people in their society, were used to worshipping on Saturday. That was the Sabbath, the seventh day, when they rested. Then, this life-changing, time-altering event happened. It upended every part of their lives - including the calendar they used to live by. Now they worshipped on a different day from the people around them. Imagine how exciting your outlook would be if you lived in the excitement that now, every day is Resurrection Day. As a many a guru has said: change your thoughts, change your life. (As a man thinketh in his heart… so is he.)

A new way to focus

The above Sunday reflection dovetailed beautifully with a new direction. Just as our minister encouraged us to think purposefully on the Resurrection each day, I decided to re-start my morning routine. First: to spend more time in my daily devotion - which I’ve let slack off. Second: to journal once again every day.

My incessant Twitter scrolling this past week paid off with some writing prompts that let me to this decision. Dickie Bush (@dickiebush on Twitter/X) wrote about his “Morning Kickstart” and “Evening Shutdown.”

For the Morning Kickstart, he gives these instructions:

There are five questions. Take a timer and set five minutes. Each question has to be answered in a minute - with one sentence.

What’s one thing I’m grateful for? What’s one thing I’m excited about? What’s one virtue I want to exhibit? What’s one thing I’m avoiding? What’s one thing I need to do?

The Evening Shutdown is similar, but with only three questions. You get to spend a little more time reflecting on each one:

What were my biggest wins of the day? Did I have any major realizations? What’s on the agenda for tomorrow?

In the spirit of oversharing, here’s my Morning Kickstart:

I’m grateful for my friend who got me out of the house last weekend to see a band. I’m excited about my upcoming trip to the Midwest. I want to exhibit perseverance and finish what I start. One thing I’m avoiding is writing down everything I eat in order to be fully on track with my eating program. One thing I need to do today is write and submit the article on “Ways to Improve Meetings” for my office’s innovation blog.

So many things …. DONE!

Last week I wrote about all the things I needed to do and could be doing instead of eating. I’m pleased to report that this past weekend - I got so many of them done - instead of lying on the couch and eating! Here’s what I crossed off the list:

plant the raised beds in the backyard, prune (some of) the many overgrown shrubs in the backyard, divide and replant half the lantana by the mailbox, take the junk in the guest bedroom to Goodwill, and throw out all the old magazines.

Time for the Monday Meme

As my dear friend Mo used to say, make it a great day.