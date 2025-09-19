Lindsey Wasson by AP

Nine days.

It has been nine days. Nine days ago it was September 10. That was the one-year anniversary of my mother's death.

I planned to go across town and visit my dad that night. I would take him dinner from Lizard's Thicket.

At around 3:30 that afternoon a coworker interrupted me at the office. She'd just learned that Charlie Kirk had been shot.

Not much got done the rest of the afternoon. A group of us gathered to express our shock. I checked social media for more news; everyone I knew and followed was asking for prayer. We didn't realize how bad it was at that time; I hadn’t seen the video. I sat at my desk for the next hour and a half lifting Charlie and his family up in prayer.

It could be seen as odd that my peers and I were so concerned and grieved at the news. We weren't Charlie's audience. He toured college campuses, speaking to young people. We’re all in our late 50s. But his message of talking to those who disagree with you, of standing firm by your beliefs while engaging in debate, instead of shouting others down, resonated with us.

He was killed at 31. The prime of life, when he was most effective at communicating his message. He didn't encourage violence. He encouraged dialog. And so I grieved for someone I didn't know, someone I simply knew of.

In the next few days, my grief turned to anger.

Online I saw people who I would expect to know better cheering his death. I expect crazy loons on the extreme fringes to do that. But nurses? Teachers? Doctors? What kind of world do we live in when these people see a young man killed in the most gruesome way, and celebrate?

I’m angry about quite a few things: the lies told about Charlie’s message by corporate media, the way they still don’t acknowledge the motive stated by his own parents. But I want to focus on this:

I believe in free speech. I believe there is no such thing as hate speech - because I don't trust anyone who would set themselves up in government to make that judgement. It’s all free speech. And should not be abridged!

The answer to hate speech is more speech. There is no need for censorship. That’s used by the government to keep you from speaking freely.

I especially want free speech because I want all the people who celebrate this death to be known. I want to know who those people are, so I can shun them.

Shunning isn’t censorship. It’s a social remedy. Available to us all.

Over the past few days, the grief and anger that I and so many others are feeling hasn’t expressed itself in riots. It has turned to quiet resolve.

We have the right to refuse to do business with anyone who says such vile things about a fellow human. Who celebrates their murder. It's not censorship to let an employer know - hey, do you realize your employee has such hate in her/his heart? Or that at least this employee is so emotionally unregulated that he can’t control vicious thoughts? And airs them in public? How on earth might he or she treat patients, or students?

Shunning like that is social consequence, aptly applied by a civil society.

Some in our supposedly civilized Western society have FORGOTTEN quite a few things. They’ve forgotten how to behave. They’ve forgotten how to keep innermost thoughts private. Worst, some have forgotten their most basic responsibility to each other: to not cheer the deaths of anyone. Civilized people don't film videos of themselves celebrating. Do they have the "right” to do and say it? Sure. People have the right to be idiots. Do we as a society have to accept that? No. I don’t. We can choose to shun those who are vile.

September 10 will always be a sad day for me from now on. It’s the day I lost my mother. And it’s the day a young man who wanted to take his message to others, through debate and listening, was killed by someone who didn’t like what he had to say.

