Hi, Crimestoppers!

Um, what?

That’s an old opening Steve Martin used in his stage show and I just wanted to say it once. (You reply: Hi, Jennifer!)

Life is too short not to have some fun, doncha’ think? I certainly think so. Ever since I hit 50 I’ve been living each day to the fullest, trying to pack in as much as I can without overdoing it.

I’ll never forget the first year I concentrated on getting the most out of each day. That November a coworker greeted me with the old small talk “Can you believe it’s the holidays already? Where did the year go?” I practically shouted back, of course I can believe we’re in November! I’ve been living fully each day. I then gave him a 30-second rundown of all the stuff I’d done that year. He soon stopped saying that about the holidays.

All these thoughts were rambling through my mind as I walked the dog early before the humidity struck. That day I didn’t have my headphones in, I was just in the moment. (Even though I carried the phone for safety.) I started to remember some wise words I printed out and put on the frig a few years ago:

“Go outside. Don’t tell anyone and don’t bring your phone. Start walking and keep walking until you no longer know the road like the palm of your hand, because we walk the same roads day in and day out, to the bus and back home and we cease to see. We walk in our sleep and teach our muscles to work without thinking and I dare you to walk where you have not yet walked and I dare you to notice. Don’t try to get anything out of it, because you won’t. Don’t try to make use of it, because you can’t. And that’s the point. Just walk, see, sit down if you like. And be. Just be, whatever you are with whatever you have, and realize that is enough to be happy. There’s a whole world out there, right outside your window. You’d be a fool to miss it.” - Charlotte Eriksson

Those lovely thoughts were with me on my walk. I’ve done it before - but it takes time. Time we have to carve out of our busy, busy lives. Time to while away a couple of hours on a Saturday or Sunday. And finding that time, well it made me think of the opening lines of the Andrew Marvel poem I’ve paraphrased for my newsletter headline this week.

Gardening joy in the humid air

If I could have unlimited time, then I could do more with my backyard garden, both vegetables and ornamentals. Today for the first time this summer I trimmed the bad leaves off the tomato plants. It’s been a bad year for my tomatoes. Not only have they suffered my neglect, but they’ve suffered too much rain as well. The bunnies in the neighborhood are eating well, though.

It’s Time: This Week’s Numbers

This week I worked harder than I have in a LONG time to watch my carb consumption. I’m definitely limiting the number of starchy foods. And I’ve cut back drastically on my cafe lattes. That’s been so hard; an iced latte in the summer is my comfort drink.

*****Drumroll, please *****

Results for Monday, Sept 2, 2024

Starting weight: December 2022 - 255 pounds (EEEK!)

Weight today: 213.8 pounds

Goal Weight: 144 pounds

Pictures:

The Weight Graph:

Instant Analysis

I am SO HAPPY with this three-week trend! Imagine my joy when I stepped on the scale this morning. It was a blend of happiness, relief, and mild disbelief.

This past week I focused on eating fewer starches. That’s what I’m going to keep on doing! It seems to work. Plus, lots and lots of water.

Your Monday Meme

Inspiration for the Week

Thank you again for reading my weekly newsletter. You and this newsletter are the reason I keep working on my diet. I really do want to have a scale victory each week - not just for me, but also to make you proud. (And heck, let me be honest - to impress you as well.) Thank you for following along on the journey.

As my dear friend Mo used to say, Make it a Great Day!

