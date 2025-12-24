The Red Room at the White House is decorated for 2025 with over 10,000 blue butterflies alighting on the tree, mantel, and windows.

Hello everyone and apologies for such a long time between posts. Welcome new subscribers - I’m delighted you’ve joined us. Settle in your comfy chair and grab your beverage of choice, whether coffee, tea, or in the spirit of the season, hot chocolate or eggnog.

Even though I’m now writing part-time for PJ Media, I’m committed to writing about the joy of life over here. Whether through books, music, art, laughter, and even sometimes health, I’m still embracing the art of living well.

Gratitude Today

This Christmas, I’m grateful my dad is still around for me to spoil with Christmas gifts. If you have a parent who is still with you, and you can’t be there, be sure to give them a call. I feel the way that Lewis Grizzard did when he titled one of his books Don’t Forget To Call Your Mama; I Wish I Could Call Mine.

God says it is more blessed to give than it is to receive. Sometimes I have a hard time honoring that over my native “love language” of receiving gifts. I have to admit, though, I’ve had so much fun buying just the right thing for my family this year. Even when the right thing was just sending $$ via Venmo. I know my twenty-something niece and nephews love that!

The Rushing is Over

Yesterday I made two trips to the grocery store. Late yesterday I thought I’d purchased everything but realized I had no more tape when I started to wrap gifts. (Like you don’t wait to wrap gifts either.) That trip for one thing turned into a $30 trip for six more things. Late last night I baked a pie and chopped ingredients, prepping for my big cooking sesh this morning. At the crack of 5 a.m. I was up baking two casseroles ahead of time. Then I had to finish wrapping and transport everything to my dad’s place, where we’ll celebrate the holiday. Chicken enchiladas tonight, breakfast casserole tomorrow on Christmas Day, and blueberry pie (and ice cream) as my contribution to the Christmas feasting tomorrow.

Looking Ahead

My monthly book reviews stopped in July, about the same time my allergy medicine stopped working. I’ve been reading, though - mostly trashy stuff on my Kindle! (That’s what it’s good for: hiding the books you wouldn’t want to display on your bookshelves.) I will be bringing book reviews back to my Substack, as well as telling you all about the books I <gulp> sold to a used bookstore this year.

Time to Feast!

Yes, it is that time of year. I’m going to be eating with wild abandon these next two days! I hope you will too. These cartoons below speak for me.

🎄Merry Christmas to all, and to all a good night! 🎄

