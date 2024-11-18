This past Saturday I hosted my first ever Friendsgiving.

I’ve always wanted to do one. This year I’ve decided to start some different traditions. Friendsgiving is one.

Everyone who came brought a dish. I contributed the roast chicken. It’s Friendsgiving - there are no rules saying, “You Must Have Turkey!” Which is good, because I’ve grown to hate the mess around brining a turkey.

Look at all the Friendsgiving bounty

And now for a closeup of that beautiful Cornucopia. I sourced all the gourds at Michaels - 60% off, TWO WEEKS BEFORE THANKSGIVING!!! What is wrong with America? They were pushing out their one remaining shelf of Thanksgiving decor to make room for the boatload of Christmas accessories crowding the store.

My cornucopia runneth over. Gourds by Michaels. Cornucopia from Amazon.

So how did I handle eating all the food associated with this holiday? Simple - in addition to roast chicken - I contributed several healthy dishes which were on my program:

A salad of chopped peppers, tomatoes, cucumbers, and onions, dressed with lemon and Himalayan salt

A pan of roasted veggies: sweet potatoes, zucchini, onions, parsnips, and red peppers

Green beans

What I didn’t eat was a part of it too: I didn’t eat any rolls. Nobody noticed! It all worked out beautifully. Next year I’m doing it again.

It’s Time: This Week’s Numbers

Brace yourselves!

Results for Monday, Oct 21, 2024

Starting weight: December 2022 - 255 pounds (EEEK!)

Weight today: 211 pounds

Goal Weight: 144 pounds

Pictures:

You’re going to have to trust me this week - I forgot to take the picture. And by the time I remembered, I was already dressed to take the dog out for his walk. And I’d had some of my daily 60 ounces of water.

The Weight Graph:

Going down…

Here’s another chart, focusing on the drop since the beginning of October:

Much more impressive when you zoom in!

And because this chart function on Excel is fun - here’s one more chart that shows you the image of the ups and downs of the year. I left off the numbers so you can focus on the peaks and valleys. There are three periods over this when I was losing consistently:

Instant Analysis

Looking at the past isn’t really helping me. This year has been a lot of backsliding over the same few pounds. It’s time to solidify some proper habits and keep losing consistently!

And it’s back: Your Monday Morning Meme

Inspiration for the Week

All for you

Dear readers, you are the reason I keep going. You are the reason I’m doing as well as I am in saying no to snacks and eating sensibly. I want to have good news for you each week. Thank you for following along on the journey! I’m so grateful to have you as readers.

Have a good week!

Leave a comment