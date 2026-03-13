Image by tasukaran from Pixabay Cats really do go with books, don’t they?

Hello to all my new subscribers! I’m doing my best to bring you regular essays. It’s just a bit mad around here. The day job is keeping me QUITE busy. Whoever said desk work isn’t draining never did systems analysis. I’m brain dead when I come home. Sigh.

An Overdue Reading Update

Many of you wonderful readers were with me when I made the pledge to read 70 books in 2025.

I even had a list of the 70 books on my shelf - all unread! - that I was going to read. I kept you updated each month on what I read - from the first quarter, then by month through June.

I stopped. My allergies last summer overpowered me. Why didn’t ANYONE ever tell me that any allergy medication loses its effectiveness over time? My Zyrtec conked out on me last July. After over 20 years of faithful service, it up and quit. I experienced symptoms I hadn’t had in two decades. Memories of dreadful sinus drainage for weeks <shudder> will be with me always. I got it together enough to go to work, but doing nearly anything else for months was not happening.

So, how did I do? Reader, I actually read 70 books last year. However, they weren’t all on my to-be-read list. I made a valiant attempt to read one book I bought years ago called “The Box,” a history of the world-shaking changes wrought by the shipping container. It really did change commerce as we know it, but I just couldn’t finish that thick tome. My sinuses hurt too much to allow me to focus. I settled for reading chick lit.

As I stared at the book abandoned on an end table, I realized I would never read some of the books I had bought over the years - all purchased thinking, oh, I’m going to read this when I get a chance. It was time to say goodbye to some of them.

My friend Naomi texted me and told me when she packed up a lifetime’s worth of books to give away, she found that

… there were memories that came flooding with them, much like music. I still had books from high school, so some of those great memories came back. Some books that I just loved and remembered, “wow, that was a great book.” Now they’re all gone, and in this strange new world, if I want to read anything all I have to do is Google or Duck Duck Go.”

When Is It Time to Let Go?

I didn’t stop with the unread books I knew I would never get to; I decided to say goodbye to some stalwarts of my bookshelves, veterans of more than one move from apartment to townhome to house. I carefully wrote down a list of each book. It wasn’t for the tax write-off: I sold everything to two used bookstores in town. (Hey, they gave me bookstore credit, so one day I can go get MORE books.)

No, I kept a list for me; to remember all these cherished friends who were part of my life. Even if I didn’t finish them, I appreciated what I could when I dipped into and sampled them. Or I simply enjoyed the bindings as they graced my bookshelf. As much as I love my Kindle, there’s nothing like a hardback with gilt lettering on the cloth cover, or a rare artistic dust jacket covering one of your prized possessions.

The handwritten list of books I let go. Key: Star - in my reading challenge; NR - never read.

Editor’s Note: If you’re ever in Columbia, S.C., don’t forget to stop by Ed’s Editions just across the river in West Columbia. They have a bookstore cat. And extremely knowledgeable staff.

The Giveaway, by the Numbers

47 books given away (guys, that is monumental)

Of those 47 - 6 were books I’d never read

13 were on the list I read last year. Good, but time for them to go to new homes.

Closing the Circle

Here’s the fate of that list in the article linked above. For the sake of time, I’ve bolded and put a little open book 📖emoji by the ones I read. The ones I started but didn’t finish got a green book📗.

Fiction

Phantastes - George McDonald 📗 Tweed Tales - Jim Collins 📖 Atonement - Ian McEwen Unfinished Tales - J. R. R. Tolkien A Wonder Book - Nathaniel Hawthorne 📖 Southern Bound - John S. Sledge Green Mansions - W. H. Hudson The Aenid - Virgil; translated by C. Day Lewis Bleak House - Charles Dickens The Pilgrim’s Progress - John Bunyan The Works of Saki - H. H. Munro 📖 She Stoops to Conquer - Oliver Goldsmith Robinson Crusoe - Defoe Twain’s End - Lynn Cullen 📖 Lost in the Cosmos - Walker Percy 📖 Rooms of their Own - Alex Johnson 📖 The Measure of Her Powers - M.F.K. Fisher 📖 The Yearling - Marjorie Kinnan Rawlings 📖 December’s Thorn - Phillip DePoy 📖 Purgatory - Dante 📗 Rhetoric - Aristotle 📖 The Taming of the Shrew - Shakespeare The Tell Tale Heart and Other Writings - Edgar Allen Poe 📖 The Brothers Karamazov - Fyodor Dostoevsky 📖 The Distance Home - Paula Sanders 📖 A Passage to India - E.M. Forster The World’s Largest Man - Harrison Scott Key 📖 The Iliad - Homer The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn - Mark Twain 📖 Rootabaga Stories - Carl Sandburg 📖 The Dark Tower - C.S. Lewis One Foot in Eden - Ron Rash Christmas at Sea Pines Cottage - Sally Smith O’Rourke 📖 Household Gods - Judith Tarr and Harry Turtledove 📖 Downtown - Ferrol Sams 📖 A Rule of Life - Patricia Brandon 📖 Rise of the Pale Moon - Patricia Brandon 📖

Non-fiction

The Pyramids - Miroslav Verner The Unknown Warriors - Nicholas Pringle Lost Flowers - Perry D. Sullivan 📖 The Last Boy: Mickey Mantle - Jane Leavy 📖 About My Mother - Peggy Rowe 📖 The Gifts of the Jews - Thomas Cahill 📖 The Fight for Jerusalem - Dore Gold 📖 The Forgotten Man - Amity Schaes 📗 A Preface to Paradise Lost - C.S. Lewis How to Fail at Almost Everything and Still Win Big - Scott Adams 📗 - but I’m still working on this one. RIP Scott. Irreversible Damage - Abigail Shrier 📖 The Origins of the Second World War - A.J.P. Taylor Distilled Genius - Susan Branch 📖 The Box: How the Shipping Container Made the World Smaller and the World Economy Bigger - Marc Levinson 📗 The Third Horseman - William Rosen The Remedy - Thomas Goetze Big Russ and Me - Tim Russert 📖 When Money Dies - Adam Ferguson Ordinary Men - Christopher Brown The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks - Rebecca Skloot Walking the Bible - Bruce Feiler Moral Man and Immoral Society - Reinhold Niebuhr The New Lifetime Reading Plan My Bookstore - Ronald Rice 📖 Wicked Columbia - Alexia Jones Helsley 📖 The Song of Annie Moses - Robin Donica Wolaver 📖 The Road to Serfdom - F.A. Hayek The Catalog of Shipwrecked Books - Edward Wilson-Lee 📗 The Sisters of Sinai 📖 On Stories - C.S. Lewis Left of Bang - Van Horne 📖 The Biology of Belief - Bruce H. Lipton In A Walled Garden - Bessie Belloc 📖

Reading on in 2026

This year I’ve set my sights lower on my 2026 Goodreads Challenge: only 50 books. And this year I’m not going to read ANYTHING, not one book, because I feel like I should read it. “Should” just sucks the joy out of reading! This year, it’s all about books I want to read. I’ll post more on them from time to time. Plus, some of the political books I’m reviewing over at PJMedia.com.

Are you reading?

Hope you are enjoying a good book. Let me know what you’re reading in the comments.

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