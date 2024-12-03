Healthy Holidays
Welcome to the Merry Maintain-a-thon!
That’s what a former health coach used to call this time of year. And if you can maintain your weight during the social whirl of December, you are doing quite well!
This week, I have two events to attend, besides dinner out with family visiting from out of town. It’s not going to be easy.
One food has kept me on track…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Lighthearted by Jennifer to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.