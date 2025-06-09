In January of this year I played with the Word of the Year Generator created by comedian (and former computer programmer) Jennifer Fulwiler. My word for the year was: Home.

This musing started with a sermon our dean preached a couple of weeks ago. I’ve been pondering the theme ever since. Father Eric opened with an illustration of his childhood home and some of those memories it held. Home, he said, is that place we long for, perhaps the good childhood memory we have, or an idealized place where we were happy.

That made me think of how much I loved Savannah, the first place I lived after college graduation. Years later, whenever I was stressed, I’d dream of Savannah. I soon realized I wasn’t dreaming of the place as much as the feeling: being in my early to mid-twenties, no responsibilities, no mortgage, no thoughts of 401k or IRA.

What is a home? Father Eric explained that wherever we are, as long as we are abiding in Christ, we are home.

There’s No Place Like Home - John Howard Payner

Mid pleasures and palaces though we may roam,

Be it ever so humble there’s no place like home!

A charm from the skies seems to hallow us there,

Which, seek through the world, is ne’er met with elsewhere: Home!

