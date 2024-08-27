The last week has taught me quite a bit about keeping things in proportion.

How important is whining and moaning about a diet when your mom is in the hospital? Not very.

While visiting the new Parkridge Hospital, I came across this display outside the chapel. The hospital chaplain had set up a poster packed full of slips with sayings about hope, faith, love, patience, self-care, and peace. The invitation was clear: Take what you need.

Beautiful messages for the patients and families

In my raw state the first day, I picked out this message on hope:

Hope means hoping when things are hopeless, or it is no virtue at all. …As long as matters are really hopeful, hope is mere flattery or platitude; it is only when everything is hopeless that hope begins to be a strength. - G.K. Chesterton

That gave me strength that first day. And it also made me think of one of my favorite poems:

“Hope” is the thing with feathers - That perches in the soul - And sings the tune without the words - And never stops - at all - And sweetest - in the Gale - is heard - And sore must be the storm - That could abash the little Bird That kept so many warm - I’ve heard it in the chillest land - And on the strangest Sea - Yet - never - in Extremity, It asked a crumb - of me. -Emily Dickinson

On another trip I took a slip from the “Love” envelope, to get this message:

Love is a better teacher than duty. - Albert Einstein.

It’s Time: This Week’s Numbers

And now for the big reveal. Before I weighed, I had no idea what the result would be. I was ill two days the last week; all I ate was soup and tea. But the next day or so I had bad stuff like mashed potatoes. I just didn’t know what to expect.

Results for Monday, August 26, 2024

Starting weight: December 2022 - 255 pounds (EEEK!)

Weight today: 215.6 pounds

Goal Weight: 144 pounds

Pictures:

Lowest point this year!

The Weight Graph:

Lower than ever before - by two tenths of a pound!

Instant Analysis

I attribute this miraculous recovery in weight to one thing: I was sick this week. I just didn’t feel like eating much two or three days. That did it!

Your Monday Morning Evening Meme

Have you tried this yet?

Inspiration for the Week

Once again, thank you

If you are still reading this far - know you are the reason I keep going with this weight journey. You’re the reason I keep trying. I remind myself each week and nearly every day, I must report my progress to you. I’m accountable to you.

