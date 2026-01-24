Lighthearted by Jennifer

Lighthearted by Jennifer

Sharon Cabana
2h

Love this Jennifer!!! I was raised by a Psychology professor, therefore I was a liberal. I pivoted quickly when I met my now husband and his family, who came to Tampa, FL from Cuba when Castro came to power. Castro took everything they owned and they were lucky to get out. But they had to start from scratch. My father in law worked, raised his family, and sent money to Cuba to rescue others in his family. My shift in politics was tough on my Dad. I adored him and we had always spent a lot of time agreeing on almost everything. He didn't understand my shift, and I was not articulate enough to explain it I suppose. We finally agreed not to discuss politics.

I LOVE that you are writing for PJ Media!!!

1 reply by Jennifer Rust
Neural Foundry
15h

Your path from journalism student to Federalist Papers reader is pretty facinating. The way reading primary sources reshaped your thinking shows how much modern education strips out the actual founding texts. I remmeber being surprised in college when I first read original documents instead of textbooks about them and realizing how different they sounded. That gap between what people say about ideas vs what the ideas actually contain is lowkey the whole problem with political discourse rn.

1 reply by Jennifer Rust
