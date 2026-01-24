Image by carostar10 from Pixabay

Good afternoon from South Carolina on the day before Ice Stormageddon 2026. I’ve bought lots of water, extra dog treats for my Podrick, even some sourdough bread and peanut butter in case the power goes out. Just got the message church services are going online tomorrow, so I won’t be traveling early to do Altar Guild set up for the first service. Hope you are all hunkered down warm and safe wherever you are. As always, welcome new subscribers! I’m glad you are here.

Tan 🚨 — Tangent Alert

Before I jump into my essay: this week my family celebrated my Dad’s 89th birthday on Jan. 21. I took the afternoon off and met my brother and sister-in-law, and we took Dad out for supper at his favorite Mexican joint. Read more about what a terrific guy my Dad is in this essay I penned for his birthday last year.

☀️☀️☀️

Today’s topic: How I Got To Be the Way I Am Today

If you view this newsletter on the computer, you may have noticed a new link in the main navigation bar of my Substack:

“PJ Media Articles” is a direct link to all the articles I now write for PJMedia.com, an online conservative opinion magazine. That link in the menu goes straight to my author’s page. Take a look!

So how on earth did a nice girl like me start writing essays for an online magazine described by Wikipedia as an “American right-wing subscription-based commentary website.”

Do you remember when you decided whether you were liberal or conservative? Or do you not think about it too much between elections?

I think a lot of people changed their minds about their beliefs in 2020. That year clarified the extent that government could and would overreach. One of my favorite writers, Sasha Stone, writes about how she left her committed leftist worldview once she experienced the backlash from friends and colleagues when she dared to disagree with them on just one thing. After that, her unwillingness to stifle her curiosity about the other half of the country led to her cancellation.

I was a member of the “Vast Right-Wing Conspiracy” for much longer before that. I actually started becoming more conservative when I was in my late 20s.

Let’s back up. In high school I was a flag-waving patriotic girl who was happy that Ronald Reagan was in the White House. And in 1984, the year I turned 18 (just a week before the election) I voted for the Gipper.

The only liberals I knew in high school were two guys on the debate team who decided to write a long letter to the editor condemning a Christian rock band which the principal invited to play a mini-concert during lunch in the gym. Those guys said it was unconstitutional. To judge by the numbers of letters which flooded the school newspaper, everyone else was outraged and called them heathens.

College Years

Then it was off to college for me. I was a mush-headed girl easily swayed, and ready to follow the crowd. My professors were quite liberal, and I majored in one of the most liberal of the liberal arts: journalism. I strayed over into liberal groupthink. I didn’t think much about politics except for agreeing with whatever every other young person seemed to be thinking about for some years. (Although I do remember being one of three women who stood up for the pro-life side during a debate on abortion in my freshman year. I guess the brainwashing hadn’t really set in by then.)

My Twenties

I didn’t think too much about politics. I was busy being young and carefree. I obviously wasn’t thinking too hard, because <gulp> I voted for Clinton in ‘92. Ugh, I feel like taking a shower now just writing that. I remember distinctly the next year, sitting down and watching one of his speeches when Clinton was talking about universal healthcare, and wondering how are we going to pay for this? Too little, too late for recriminations. Sorry, America.

Starting to Turn

In my late 20s I moved to a new town (Florence, S.C.) from Savannah to work on the daily paper there as an editor. There I was surrounded by cynical journalists who always looked on the negative side. A solid year of that led to unhappiness and loneliness. I was working the night shift and couldn’t make too many friends.

Then, a friend introduced me to a business opportunity. Besides being broke, I was starved for friendship. That’s what led me to join Amway, and a multi-year journey where I learned many, many things. One, that deception is never a sound business practice. Two, that “lovebombing” is real. You can read all about how I got out of the business in my book Dream Not For Sale.

🌟🌟🌟

But I also learned a few other things. At the many functions I attended with my upline, all the speakers were gung-ho on America. There was one guy who was a hardcore American patriot, constantly talking about the Founding Fathers, and the Federalist papers. About how our society was set up as a Republic, and how the Founding Fathers were some of the smartest people in the world. I’d hear more snippets of conservative thought on the tapes I constantly bought and consumed too.

Being a history buff made me curious about all these things I didn’t learn at school. I decided to check out the Federalist Papers one day. What I read was Madison’s own thoughts on the Constitution. He is known as the “Father of the Constitution,” and his prose made sense.

The Girl Changes Her Mind

In a couple of years I was exhausted trying to sell people on joining my sales business, but I was coming around to the ideas of free enterprise that these people celebrated. Socially, my mind was changing too. At one point I started reading the Bible again - and joined a church interested in preaching from it.

Even after I left the business, I found my newly conservative beliefs a sharp contrast to that muddle-headed college coed. I had resolutely become:

Pro-life

pro Second Amendment

pro business

pro family

I no longer think a woman who decides to stay home to raise her children is ridiculous and missing out. In fact, I envy them.

Today, I’m happily living out my life as a conservative. Yes, I still have liberal friends - we just don’t agree on everything. I’m fairly certain one dropped me after 2020; I never hear from her anymore. But the others? Well, I’m fortunate. I know these people in real life, and we treat each other as adults. Not all of real life is as dramatic as the crazies online. Thank God for that.

How about you? Do you “take a side” in the culture wars? Do you just dip into it every four years during Presidential elections? Let me know in the comments!

Leave a comment