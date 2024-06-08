Image by CJ from Pixabay

Nothing in this world can take the place of persistence. Talent will not; nothing is more common than unsuccessful men with talent. Genius will not; unrewarded genius is almost a proverb. Education will not; the world is full of educated derelicts. Persistence and determination alone are omnipotent. Calvin Coolidge

“Housework as workout” did not translate into a good essay. That’s probably because I don’t do housework often enough to get in the recommended 150 minutes a week of exercise.

Writing is a job when you come down to it. Writing on the regular is work. Most people never finish their novel because after the excitement passes, it’s down to persistence.

Staying on a healthy eating program is a job too – you have to keep plodding onward, just doing it.

Sure, it’s fun at the beginning, when you make a fresh start. When you’re all fired up. You’ve finally found the right program. You’ve cracked the code. This is it! You’re going make it this time!

Then the enthusiasm fades.

There are days when you do not feel inspired at all to keep going.

(Everyone is always nattering on about “Just Do It.” Why isn’t there a follow-up slogan “Keep Doing It.” That is what we need.)

It’s all high and lofty sentiments like the quote about “Persistence” above. It’s beautiful, but today we need sound bites. Something punchy. Something to mutter while we’re in the trenches of hunger pains.

Any worthwhile endeavor eventually becomes a hard slog, a forward march. (The people who say “find something you love to do, and you’ll never work a day in your life” need to re-read those few paragraphs above.)

There is no way to automate a healthy diet. Believe me, I’ve looked for it!

You must keep saying “yes” to good things and “no” to things to you shouldn’t have, but love. Wouldn’t you know there are so many bad things sticking their heads up, begging to be chosen.

Life is hard. Dieting is hard. Continuing to use the euphemism “healthy eating plan” is hard. I am trying to do a lot of hard things at once. And there is no option to comfort myself with food.

Solomon in his song said “Comfort me with apples.” What on earth was he on about? An apple is hardly a comfort food. It would make more sense if he said “comfort me with grapes” – at least they’re sweet. Or the Jennifer version: “comfort me with mac n’ cheese.”

Doing the hard thing, every day, little by little – those little actions are making it easier, over time, for me to choose the right thing – and that makes it less difficult. And then, hey it’s almost automatic.

Right now, I’m stuck in the difficult choice phase. Still making those difficult decisions, every day.

C.S. Lewis once wrote about the choices we make:

Good and evil both increase at compound interest. That is why the little decisions you and I make every day are of such infinite importance. The smallest good act today is the capture of a strategic point from which, a few months later, you may be able to go on to victories you never dreamed of.

As not only with our souls, but so with our bodies. When we treat our bodies well by fueling them well, we start to see the little choices add up.

Update:

I wrote these words early Friday morning, prior to leaving for my 7 a.m. Toastmasters group. We hold it at the nearby Lizard’s Thicket (a quirkily named “country cooking” local chain.) The minute I stepped out of my car I forgot the C.S. Lewis quote as I smelled the scent of baking biscuits. Inside I ordered scrambled eggs, grits, and a biscuit. Then I ordered a second biscuit. Sigh. Oh well – at least I didn’t put any sugary jelly on the biscuit. Yay, willpower!