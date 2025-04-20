Last night our Anglican church celebrated the Easter Vigil, the first service of Eastertide.

For my friends from the Evangelical traditions, the Easter Vigil is held on the eve of Easter Sunday. Historically, the service was timed to start after darkness falls, for the first part of the service marks the transition from dark to light: the lighting of the new Easter Candle.

May the Light of Christ, rising in glory, banish all darkness from our hearts and minds.

The long vigil began with everyone in the congregation lighting their small candles from the acolytes’ candles, which were lit by the large Easter candle. It was a beautiful reversal of the way we conclude the Christmas Eve service.

Then we heard the sweeping history of the Salvation story in six lessons, from Genesis to the Major Prophets. My favorite is Isaiah 55:1-11. The first verse sings:

“Come, everyone who thirsts, come to the waters; and he who has no money, come, buy and eat! Come, buy wine and milk without money and without price."

Then came the part we all were waiting for: The Great Noise. Everyone brought some kind of noisemaker - even if just a pot with a spoon to bang on it. I have a cowbell, specially bought from Amazon just for this reason. After the dean said “Alleluia! Christ is risen!” we all jumped up and shouted “The Lord is risen indeed! Alleluia!” Then we proceeded to make the biggest noise we possibly could.

Start at 39:55 and you will hear the transition from the first Alleluia to the Great Noise - but theirs is much quieter than ours!

Even with that, the Vigil was just getting started. We welcomed two new members into the Household of God through Baptism. Four of the priests had fun helping everyone in the congregation remember their baptism by sprinkling us all with water as they moved back and forth in the nave. I got it coming and going!

Father Barr’s homily centered on the message I used as my headline: Put your back to the empty tomb. Keep your face on the living Jesus. Do as He did: throw off the graveclothes.

This special service concluded with the Eucharist. The word in Greek translates as “thanksgiving” or “gratitude.” It is a fitting name for the ceremony in which we worship Christ and remember his sacrifice for us.

After we shared the holy meal, then we took part in another feast. I wish I had some pictures of our “Break the Fast” party which took place right after the service. I was too busy celebrating with friends.

Happy Easter to you all. He is Risen, Indeed!

