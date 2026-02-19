My plan was to go to the 7 a.m. Ash Wednesday service. I’d receive my ashes, pray, and be on my way to the rest of my day. Efficient, orderly. I was even running 15 minutes early.

Reader, my morning did not go as planned.

As I backed the car out of the garage, I noticed a draggy sensation in the right rear tire. Uh-oh – I’d felt that before, when a tire was going flat. I got out in the driveway and yes, that was it. I’d hit a curb the night before and this was the result.

My first thought: do I get an Uber to go to the service, then deal with this later? I looked up a car; darn it, the Uber Express wouldn’t get me there until 17 minutes after the service began. I mentally rescheduled my day, pushing back my church attendance to the noon service as I scheduled AAA to come out and change the tire. (Oh, did you think I was going to change the tire? I was already dressed for work; besides, I pay that fee each year for something.)

The attendant was so kind and had me fixed up in time to get to work. But right before he left, he said – remember, no faster than 50 mph, and no more than 50 miles on the spare. Ok…. That meant I needed to use my lunch hour for getting the tire patched or replaced. No noon service for me; instead, I’d be getting my ashes at the evening service at 7 p.m.

Lenten History

When I finally did get to church Ash Wednesday night, I spent a few minutes reading a short history of Lent, as published in our church bulletin:

Originally, Lent was a time of preparation for those about to be baptized: a time of study and prayer before baptism at the Easter Vigil, the first celebration of the Resurrection. Since these new members were to be received into a community of Faith, the entire community was called to join them in their preparation. Spanning the weekdays from Ash Wednesday to Holy Saturday, Lent was also the time when those who had been separated from the Church for grievous sin (excommunicated) would be prepared to rejoin the community.

Pride Not Welcome

In his homily, our dean Father Eric Speece spoke of how if we were getting our ashes to ‘check a box,’ part of doing our religious duty, we are missing the point. If we’re getting the ashes for any reason other than reflection and prayer, we were doing it for the wrong reasons.

I knew this, but I also realized that God was teaching me this Ash Wednesday that I needed to tone down my pride. Ever since I started attending my Anglican church, I’d loved the ritual. I would eagerly attend the early Ash Wednesday service, then wear my inky black cross on my forehead all day. I’d tell myself I felt funny that people sometimes stared at me. But I knew deep down, and God knew, that I was quite proud of that smudged cross.

This year God decided to teach me about humility by making it impossible for me to show off. The Lord does have a sense of humor.

Why Ashes? And Why in the Shape of a Cross?

Father Speece told us the ashes are a symbol of ‘our insignificance.” Because ashes are insignificant, they confront our pride with the reminder that *we* are insignificant.

And why a cross? Because it is “the ultimate sign that we are loved.” While ashes are the “result of fire, death, decay, the removal of life,” we receive them in the shape of a cross, a sign of assurance that we have “life and hope in Christ.”

During the imposition, the priest murmurs “Remember that you are dust, and to dust you shall return.” The cross reminds us that dust is not our destination.

The cross is also a sign of ownership. We must die to ourselves each day, because we belong to Christ.

The concluding prayer spoke so beautifully of what we’re all striving toward as we do our best to observe a Holy Lent:

O Lord our God, grant us grace to desire you with our whole heart; That desiring you, we may seek you; And that seeking you, we may find you; And that finding you, we may love you; And that loving you, we may hate those sins from which you have delivered us; Through Jesus Christ our Lord. Amen.

May all of us make this a Holy Lent.

