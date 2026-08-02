The art of living well includes more than hosting the perfect dinner party, or dressing stylishly, or decorating your home with taste while staying on a budget.

The art of living well in our Republic – because that is what we have in these United States – a Republic, not a Democracy, demands civic engagement. We must get involved. We owe it to ourselves, our children, and grandchildren to take our part in steering the ship of state so that we don’t founder on the shoals of runaway debt, border crises, and inflation.

Today I spent time at a Stump meeting hosted by the South Carolina Republican Party. Their goal: introduce all the candidates running for the Senate seat left vacant by Sen. Lindsey Graham’s death July 11.

If you don’t know what a stump meeting is, it’s a revered 19th century tradition in American politics. The candidates would gather in a common area of a village or town, people would drive in from all over by horse and buggy, and each candidate would mount a tree stump to give his speech. Of courses, those speeches became known as “stump speeches,” the standard spiel the candidate would rattle off at each of his stops.

"Stump Speaking" First Edition Engraving After George Caleb Bingham, 1856

South Carolina boasts one of the oldest stump meetings in America. The Gallivant’s Ferry Stump meeting began in 1876 and is still going on today. Wade Hampton, the former general and Confederate hero, stumped for his governor’s race at that first stump meeting. Today, the Gallivant’s Ferry stump is a Democrat tradition held every two years by the Holliday family store. The fourth generation of Hollidays oversees the Stump, which attracts up to 50 speakers and has become much more than speeches, with barbecue, chicken bog, gospel music and more.

The Republican Stump meeting today didn’t have that kind of pizzazz. For starters, they had to throw it together in about two weeks. The candidates for this special election didn’t even know they were running three weeks ago. The filing for the seat just concluded July 29.

We didn’t enjoy chicken bog (a delightful Southern treat of chicken, sausage and rice) but we did have Chick-fil-A, provided gratis by the Wilson for Governor campaign. (In this heavily Republican state, he’s pretty much a shoo-in for the next governor.) I loved what candidate Sen. Darline Graham said when she stepped up to the podium for her stump speech: “You had me at Chick-fil-A!”

Another difference which set this particular Stump apart was the venue. We met not in muggy Southern heat, but in the air-conditioned comfort of the auditorium at River Bluff High School, one of the region’s newest Five-A schools. I don’t know what the tax base of that area is, but that school looked like a palace. (No wonder kids have such trouble adjusting to the real world these days.)

There were nine candidates making speeches at the Stump. The moderator tried hard to hold them to 5 minutes each, with time for one question from a River Bluff student, but politicians, am I right? Whatcha gonna do – they just run over their time.

Still, it was a wonderful chance to participate in civics. I got to hear from all those running – even those we probably won’t see again. (Not everyone qualified for the debate Aug. 3.) I got to meet several candidates and shake hands. And it was a chance to meet some of the over 400 folks who were also taking part, getting involved and working for their state. Some of them traveled from the far reaches of the state to attend. Hats off to them for making that effort!

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