Last week I wrote about emotional and spiritual health. Today, I’m still thinking about those topics. I just came across this wonderful comment on Twitter about the power of our leisure. What we choose to do when we relax has far-reaching impact on us.

A thought-provoking thread: how could fun be bad?

I highly encourage you to read the entire thread, either on Twitter or on ThreadReader (which posts all the sections one one page.) Jash Dholani excerpts points from Huxley’s essay “Pleasures” such as:

We’ve forgotten how to make our entertainment.

Huxley saw that happening in 1923. Over 100 years ago, this genius, the author of Brave New World, saw what was happening to twentieth-century man. He railed against the use of movies as a drug. Imagine what he would have thought of social media.

He acknowledged that the world had withstood the terrible Great War and come through. That wasn’t what worried him.

No, the dangers which confront our civilization are not so much the external dangers - wild men, wars and the bankruptcy that wars bring after them. The most alarming dangers are those which menace it from within, that threaten the mind rather than the body and estate of contemporary man.

Huxley points out that all a cinemagoer had to do was passively sit and absorb information, never being forced to think. Just receive. Or a man could turn to one of the daily papers for his ready-made literature. However, even that won’t truly inform him, for as Huxley said, it is “like the cinema, a distraction which shall occupy the mind without demanding of it the slightest effort or the fatigue of a single thought.”

Perhaps Huxley did imagine what we’re headed toward today. After all, he wrote “Brave New World,” the story of a humanity that gave away all thought and effort for sensation in their pleasures. After hours, everyone participated in the same “feelies,” the special movies that used wired chairs to give moviegoers the sensations the characters experienced. We’re not too far away from that with our use of virtual reality.

I’ve seen in my own life how easy it is to be trapped in “doom-scrolling” Twitter, just scrolling on and on, snippets of information and images. Our minds have become so accustomed to taking in little 180 and 240-character bytes that we are losing the ability to think linear thoughts. If it can’t be said in a soundbite, we scroll on by. “TL:DR” is the acronym for our age. Constantly flickering images in reels and stills flow past us on our Instagram screens. I won’t download Tik-Tok, but it looks like an even more rapid-fire way to push content into our vacant eyes and brains.

If history were taught in the schools, imagine how shocked kids would be to learn that in Abraham Lincoln’s day, ordinary citizens went to his debates with Stephen Douglas and stayed hours to listen. They didn’t hear name-calling or colorful invective. Instead, they heard carefully crafted arguments, which required thought to follow. Consider the six sentences below:

When he undertakes to say that because I think this nation, so far as the question of slavery is concerned, will all become one thing or all the other, I am in favor of bringing about a dead uniformity in the various states, in all their institutions, he argues erroneously. The great variety of the local institutions in the states, springing from differences in the soil, differences in the face of the country, and in the climate, are bonds of union. They do not make “a house divided against itself,” but they make a house united. If they produce in one section of the country what is called for by the wants of another section, and this other section can supply the wants of the first, they are not matters of discord but bonds of union, true bonds of union. But can this question of slavery be considered as among these varieties in the institutions of the country? I leave it to you to say whether, in the history of our government, this institution of slavery has not always failed to be a bond of union, and, on the contrary, been an apple of discord, and an element of division in the house. - Abraham Lincoln, The First Debate, Ottawa, Illinois

Those are but SIX sentences. Just two of them are simple statements; the four others have numerous clauses and are not easy to follow on the page. (And they were crafted extemporaneously by Lincoln!) Imagine standing for hours listening, being able to follow and understand.

Do we have the attention spans today to do that? As someone who had to read the six sentences above twice to comprehend them, I say no.

Very small children today have the ability to entertain themselves, for hours on end - with sandboxes, simple toys, or just a cardboard box a toy came in. (I remember my brother turning a large box one Christmas into his own airplane.) When did we lose that ability to entertain ourselves, and use our imaginations in the process?

In a previous essay, I spoke of my desire to create a bucket list of things to do, not just a bucket list of places to see. I want to use my time off, my leisure time, for real recreation – the kind that sharpens my mind and “re-creates” my spirit. I am going to make Aldous proud.

And now, I turn to beginning the health journey all over again after my sojourn in the land of comfort food. Today was the first day in three weeks I weighed myself. I almost didn’t, I felt so sluggish and fat.

It’s Time: This Week’s Numbers

And it wasn’t as bad as I feared! When you fear you have gained 10 pounds, seeing a smaller gain really isn’t the end of the world. Oh, don’t get me wrong - this is a setback. But it is NOT THE END OF THE WORLD!

Results for Monday, Oct. 7, 2024

Starting weight: December 2022 - 255 pounds (EEEK!)

Weight today: 217.2 pounds

Goal Weight: 144 pounds

Pictures:

The Weight Graph:

Not good, but not the end of the world.

Instant Analysis

Like I said, it’s not good. But it’s not the disaster I kept telling myself it was over the past two weeks! I can lose this.

I’m focusing on food made at home this next week. I’ve been eating far too much highly processed fast food and restaurant food. Ah, those Sonic blasts are pure comfort. But NO MORE!

Your Monday Morning Meme

Inspiration for the Week

All for you

Dear readers, you are the reason I keep going. You are the reason I’m doing as well as I am in saying no to snacks and eating sensibly. I want to have good news for you each week. Thank you for following along on the journey! I’m so grateful to have you as readers.

Have a good week!

