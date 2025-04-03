I’m still determined to read 70 books by the end of the year. I raced through seven in January, slowed to just two in February, then finished four more in March, plus read 13 chapters in my book club book, The Fellowship of the Ring. In reverse order, I give you a brief mini-review of what I read this quarter. (Going forward I’ll just do monthly reading summaries.)

The Books of March

The Last Boy: Mickey Mantle and the end of America’s Childhood by Jane Leavy

I struggled with the first few chapters of this book. The author made herself a minor character, bookending the chapters with the story of how she first met the great ballplayer, and the tale of a disastrous interview when he was in his alcoholic post-Yankees life. I didn’t like the approach she took, comparing Mickey’s excesses to the growing cynicism of American society post-sixties. In those first few chapters there was enough about the greatness of the man as a ballplayer that made me think of the quote from The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance - “When the legend becomes fact, print the legend.” I didn’t want to hear the stories of the warts. I was grumbling to myself, forget the truth, just print the legend.

I held on and kept reading - and was rewarded with the stories of Number 7’s baseball feats. Mickey died in 1995, when I was 29. I never followed major league baseball, and he retired long before I would have. I envy those who saw him in his prime.

My Bookstore: Writers Celebrate Their Favorite Places to Browse, Read, and Shop. Edited by Ronald Rice.

When the book on Mantle got to tough to read, I set it aside and read this one. This delightful collection of 84 essays by writers ranging from Fannie Flagg to Rick Bragg to Isabelle Allende to John Grisham makes me want to do a tour of the country - stopping only at these famous bookstores. And I know of so many others that aren’t in here! This was published in 2012 - one quirky store has opened in San Antonio, Texas, since then - Nowhere Books, owned by Jenny Lawson, a NY Times bestselling author. I want to visit that one, plus Politics and Prose in Washington, D.C., plus St. Marks and the Strand in NYC, plus so many more …. what a road trip that will be!

The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn by Mark Twain

Ernest Hemingway said all American literature starts with Huckleberry Finn. It is one of the great American novels. If you haven’t read it before - what are you waiting on? Huck is all boy who resists to the end any attempt to “sivilize” him. Twain’s masterful writing depicts the scenes of the lush Mississippi, the free-and-easy life Huck enjoys on the raft, and his love for his friend, the runaway slave Jim. I’d forgotten just how rascally the King and the Duke were!

Over the last few years, we’ve seen this book on “banned books” lists. The only reason overly-prudish sorts want to ban it is because of the frequent use of the n-word. Sadly, that was the way people talked back in the mid-1800s. I was shocked by how often it was used when I re-read it, and that probably speaks more about how well we as a society have banished it from common use.

Down Town by Ferrol Sams

Just remembered I wrote a post about this one. Read this charming tale of a Southern town and its characters.

The Books of February

Neither of these two books were what you might call an easy read. Hence only two!

The Pilgrim’s Progress by John Bunyan

I first read an easy version of this when I was in elementary school. I was charmed by the tale of Christian, on his way to the Celestial City. All of the allegories made sense to me even then, as a 10-year-old. Now I enjoyed the story even more as I knew more of Bunyan’s theological background. In 2016 I was blessed to be part of a choir trip to the U.K. and we got to see the church where Bunyan preached. This story is one for the ages. At every turn in his journey, we’re cheering on Christian as he makes his way past the Slough of Despond and the delights of Vanity Fair to conquer all and arrive at the Celestial City.

The Fight for Jerusalem: Radical Islam, The West, and The Future of the Holy City by Dore Gold.

It took discipline to continue reading this one. First, I tackled it early in my attempts to improve my concentration. Second, the writer, an Israeli diplomat who has served in many positions in government, loads down the story with every name, official title, and extended office/department title involved. All of this contributed to slowing down my reading. The story of the Holy City of Jerusalem is one for the ages. A polished storyteller would leave some of the legal data in footnotes and get on with the action.

He does recite fairly the actions of Christians, Muslims, and Jews over the years around Jerusalem, and makes a good case as to why the Holy Places should stay under Jewish stewardship and control.

The Books of January

This is the month that I read as if I was in a race. I read too fast to truly enjoy these - I now want to go back and savor a few.

Lost Flowers: True Stories of the Moonshine King, Percy Flowers, by Perry D. Sullivan

Perry D. Sullivan is the natural-born son of the title character, the Moonshine King. Now a pilot who has pulled himself out of the meager existence of his youth, he recounts how Percy Flowers became a legend in his neck of rural Clayton, North Carolina. The moonshining business was so successful that Flowers ended up owning thousands of acres of land, and other legit businesses, in addition to raising renowned hunting dogs. Everyone in town either knew Percy Flowers or knew of him, and all met at his General Store for hot dogs (or the white lightening sold out of the back.) Very few knew about the two children (Perry and his sister) that Flowers couldn’t acknowledge.

Rooms of their Own: Where Great Writers Write by Alex Johnson

I wish I had a room of my own that was JUST for writing. I dislike having to share it with the room where I work from home in my day job. This book has made me want to have that room even more. Not only does the author describe the rooms themselves, but he even details their writing habits. It’s a wonderful peek into all the different personalities, tied together by devotion to their craft. The illustrations are all beautiful watercolors of these rooms.

Christmas at Sea Pines Cottage by Sally Smith O’Rourke

Charming book! A fast read. The book is told from the point of view of Robert’s beloved Golden Retriever, Meteor. This winsome canine hero narrates the cozy cottage life with his master and their adventures. Everything good happens at Christmas in this story. Recommend for a getaway from daily cares.

The Measure of Her Powers: An M.F.K. Fisher Reader by M.F.K. Fisher

M.F.K. Fisher is sometimes described as a food writer. That is a most incomplete description of this perceptive woman, who writes about living well by traveling, dining, and making a home. This is a collection of essays drawn from several of her books. The descriptions of the homes she has built, whether in Provence or California, make me want to travel there.

Tweed Tales by Jim Collins

I bought this book nine years ago on a trip to Great Britain, during a visit to Jedburgh Abbey in Scotland. It was a nice souvenir of my trip through the Scottish Borders, but I never read it until now. This charming travelogue makes me want to go back and re-visit that beautiful part of Scotland along the River Tweed. Along with the descriptions of the quaint towns and scenery are beautiful pictures.

About My Mother: True Stories of a Horse-Crazy Daughter and Her Baseball Obsessed Mother by Peggy Rowe

Mike Rowe’s mother Peggy Rowe tells tales of her life with her baseball-crazed, Orioles fan mother. Peggy lived a storybook childhood with parents who gave her the one thing she’d always wanted: a horse of her own. Today she’s well known as Mike Rowe’s mom, and she delights all of his “little friends on Facebook” with her stories. Especially the one about ‘Old Blue’, her big purse she lost shopping one day at Wal-mart. You have to hear Mike read that story!

The Song of Annie Moses: A Musical Quest, A Mother’s Gift by Robin Donica Wolaver

Even after three months, I remember the beauty of the language that Donica Wolaver uses in describing her love of music, her family, and the place where their family lived for generations. Robin’s grandmother, Annie Moses, worked on a cotton farm with her family and wanted more for her daughter, Jane Donica. For a few months, Jane was able to study piano with a neighbor who lived in a nearby large plantation home. When Jane had Robin, she longed for her to grow up to be a musician, and Robin accomplished that goal. When it came time to raise her own family, Robin and her husband determined to give their six children musical educations, no matter what. Their hard work led all six to Julliard and concert stages across the world as the Annie Moses Band. Many years ago, I was privileged to hear them in concert at a local church.

Whatever you’re reading (and I hope you’re reading) slow down, savor and enjoy. Let me know what you’re reading and reading next in the comments.

