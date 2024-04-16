Did you know that every day you fast?

Of course you do! It’s when you sleep.

Every night, from the time when we last eat - whether our dinner or a snack in front of the tv - until the time we awake in the morning, we are entering into an early intermittent fasting state.

When we arise in the morning, our bodies are actually in an early fasting state. Not true fasting, but by this time, you’ve digested your dinner from the night before.

It goes without saying, but I must: consult your doctor before trying intermittent fasting.

All I can give you is my experience. Remember - anecdotal experience is not the singular form of data.

Here has been my experience:

I’ve found that when I confine my eating to a time-boxed window of 8 hours, my mood improves! You’d think it would be the opposite - that I’d be grumpy due to low blood sugar. But I manage to eat two good meals during my “feeding window” - and that satiates me.

When I was really doing full-on intermittent fasting, I’d choose the 16-hour fasting period. I had to work up to that - you just don’t start off with that.

At first, I choose to eat only lunch and dinner. In the mornings I’d have a nice French Press full of coffee, with just a little half-n-half. (Not enough to take me out of the fasting state!) I’d push my breakfast back bit by bit. In the beginning I had it right before leaving for the office; then at my desk, then finally mid-to-late morning. I kept pushing until I started eating lunch at 11:30 a.m. And then I would be fine until 5:30 or 6, when I had dinner.

I found the key was LOTS of water. I’m consuming at least 64 ounces (8 glasses) if not more. On a normal day it’s more like 10 or 12 glasses. I’ve learned over the years, when I think I’m hungry I’m usually just thirsty.

Now, I’m flipping the schedule. I’ve been off the 16/8 schedule for some time - so I’m trying a breakfast and lunch eating window. This requires a LOT more work - I’m fixing lunch to take to the office, as well as getting a side salad from the cafeteria salad bar.

Off to fix my breakfast casserole! With that hearty sausage, egg, and cheese casserole, I look forward to the mornings.

