When do you know that a deal that seems too good to be true, is too good to be true? I learned the hard way in my 20s – and I want others to learn from my mistakes.

"Dream Not for Sale: How I Chased Riches but Found True Wealth" is the story of how I was near-broke, working a job that left little time for friends, and lonely. I was so vulnerable I fell prey to the scam of Multi-Level-Marketing (MLM.) The book details my life before in the mid-90s, working for a small newspaper that paid peanuts. It was a time when I thought I could solve all my problems with cash.

I wrote the tale as a novel, a story about how the multi-level marketing industry sucks people in and sucks out their money. I learned some very expensive lessons from a horrible experience.

In January of 2019 I started writing this book. I finally finished all the edits in March 2025. And now, the official publication date is Tuesday, April 29, 2025.

You may ask “what took you so long, Jennifer?”

First, I have a full-time job which requires a lot of my brainpower. Second, this book was difficult for me to write. I had to go back and relive a part of my life I thought I’d left behind. At times I procrastinated because I couldn’t face all the stupid things I did.

With the support of many friends who encouraged me, I got it together and put together a writing schedule. I’d get up at 5 a.m. and write. Some days I could write for only 15 minutes. Some days I wrote for an hour or more. Since 2019 I started over twice from a blank page. Even last fall, during the middle of the developmental edit, I made a huge change: from telling the story in the third person to the first person.

And now, it’s ready for you to go out and buy, in either Kindle, paperback, or hardcover version. You can also buy it on Barnes and Noble.com! You can start leaving reviews on both Amazon and Barnes and Noble Tuesday, April 29. (HINT, HINT.)

Who Should Read This?

(Aside from YOU, my dear Substack reader)

If you have someone in your life who is considering MLM, or someone who has just joined - give them this book. I talk about how the Amway business sucked me in, about all the constant love-bombing techniques used, and the non-stop motivational messages that get inside your head and rewire your thinking.

My goal is to encourage anyone in an MLM or considering joining one to rethink that step. Don’t learn by repeating my mistakes; be wise and learn from my experience.

And for my paid subscribers - here’s the first chapter: