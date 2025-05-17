Helen Levitt, Two Men with Newspapers, 1938, The Art Institute of Chicago

👋Hello to new subscribers, and caution: today’s post isn’t as “lighthearted” as the usual.

My original grand plan for the month of May was to stay away from the news.

As do many of my grand plans, it fell apart. This was due to a couple of factors: my continuing Twitter addiction, and because of all the breaking news. For example, a new Pope from Chicago! My Catholic friends were shocked, stunned, and exceedingly joyful.

In this essay:

News and what passes for it

Circle of Concern vs Circle of Influence

What I’m going to do about it

What is news anymore, anyway?

The definition is as malleable as the definition of vaccine. For several years I’ve been marinating in opinion and entertainment disguised as news. Back in the olden days, when I first started following national events, I read the newspaper at breakfast. My news came to me once a day, about 15 minutes, and that was it. After folding the paper, there were no more headlines competing for my attention. Perhaps I’d look at the evening newscast. That took only 30 minutes, and then I was done.

Not only were we not swimming in non-stop news, but we stood a chance of reading something close to straightforward news, at least on the front page. All editors and journalists have biases, but it seemed back then, in the late 70s/early 80s, that writers did a better job of separating their opinion from the news.

What Happened Today

I remember a local television anchor explaining why he loved his job. It ran along the lines of “We get to find out what’s going on, go on air, and say, ‘this is what happened today.’”

That simple explanation: here’s the who, what, when, where, and why - the Five W’s of journalism - is pure. It’s a straight-up, ‘just the facts ma’am’, approach. But even in that approach, the fifth W, the why, cracks open the door to editorializing.

Constraints = Decisions = Bias

The nightly newscast lasts only 22 minutes, minus commercials. Someone has to decided what gets in the show, and what gets cut. That also is editorial bias.

Non-Stop Marketplace of Shouting Orators

Today, a political junkie or newshound can surround himself with news, news, and more news all throughout the day. Non-junkies must navigate a world where every waiting room has a TV blaring the latest headlines.

A friend of mine loves to watch cable all day. How do people do that? Why is there an audience for a news/opinion show on the cable networks each hour on the hour?

Let’s look at the lineup for several, from around 5 p.m. in the afternoon to 9 or 10 p.m. I went to the websites for CNN, Fox News, and MSNBC.

CNN:

Oh, CNN. How I remember what you used to be: a straight news service, giving the latest news from around the world. CNN shot to prominence with the First Gulf War in 1990-1991. Bernard Shaw, one of the first anchors, was reliable. The channel actually reported things (fairly) straight.

Now, look at it. Two hours of Jake Tapper giving his “take,” followed by three hours of different personalities with their analysis.

On to Fox:

At 5 p.m. there’s a panel talk show (which I love!) Special Report at 6 is news, but it’s Beltway specific. Nothing about the nation as a whole. Then three hours of personality-driven analysis and opinion. It’s the same thing as CNN’s offerings, but from a different political perspective.

Lastly, let’s look at MSNBC:

So much focus on the White House and the Beltway. Either it’s easier for these New York/Washington-based media personalities to get guests, or it’s just their bubble.

First up, Nicole Wallace, spends two hours doing analysis on White House goings-on. She was a political operative, as was Jen Psaki, President Biden’s first spokesperson. Ari Melber may be doing some actual news. But all the others are the same as what’s on the other channels: opinions and bloviating.

No more critical thinking?

Why do we need so many opinions? Are Americans no longer capable of forming their own judgements? That may be the case. Our attention spans have become increasingly fractured with social media, texting, Tik-Tok, and the constant scrolling. We may not be able to listen critically, synthesize and evaluate data and reach our own conclusions.

INFOTAINMENT 🤡 🎭

Back when I watched the nightly news, I noticed the lead-in shows were nothing but fluff. Consider Entertainment Tonight. It aped the news, with sets, an anchor, reporters, etc., but they covered junk. People ate it up.

Many of the shows in the schedules above include “the culture.” They don’t cover the latest serious play or museum artwork. Instead, culture is now about who wore it best at the Met Gala.

Neil Postman’s Amusing Ourselves to Death examined how the means of communication changed on what and how we focused. Postman said Samuel F. Morse didn’t foresee possible negative changes that the telegraph would bring. It would change the nature of information; no more would communities think of news as their local happenings.

Postman quoted Thoreau who did understand it: “We are in great haste to construct a magnetic telegraph from Maine to Texas, but Maine and Texas, it may be, have nothing important to communicate…. We are eager to tunnel under the Atlantic and bring the old world some weeks nearer to the new, but perchance the first news that will leak through into the broad flapping American ear will be that Princess Adelaide has the whooping cough.”

Imagine what Thoreau would think about American women’s obsession with the Meghan Markle saga.

Wishful thinking

Wouldn’t it be wonderful to have a service that told you just what happened that day, in local news, national news, all different categories: business, agriculture, maritime news, foreign affairs, wars, defense, and culture including the best books. In my youth our local paper had a book critic. Regular joes read reviews of books. I have to go online to seek that out now.

In my dreamworld this news would be presented without excessive bias, and no editorializing. Ah, but a woman can dream.

What can I control?

In a training at my job we studied Stephen Covey’s The Seven Habits of Highly Effective People. Early in the three-day course we covered The Circle of Concern vs. The Circle of Influence - and at its core, the Circle of Control.

Starting from the inside out, the Circle of Control is anything we can directly change or act upon. Next, our Circle of Influence is any concern of ours on which we can effect change. Example: I can participate in local elections by campaigning hard for my preferred candidate.

The Circle of Concern though - that is the biggest one. It’s everything we’re concerned about. With the expansion of news today, we have concerns foisted upon us continually. The environment! Somewhere, someone is at war! People are starving. Unchecked illegal immigration is changing populations, bringing new challenges.