The Christmas Tree lights are shining forth, holding back the darkness.

I put the tree up this past Sunday, Dec. 15. That was late even for me, someone who loves celebrating Advent and waiting to put up the tree.

Each year I decorate the tree over a week – putting it up one day, then lights the next, then the next few days adding my many ornaments that I’ve collected over the years. This year it took longer than usual.

My dad gave me most of the ornaments Mom and he had. When I unwrapped the ornaments from the tissue paper, I discovered Mom’s bird collection. I placed those first. I have almost enough to give the tree a bird theme.

Just a few of the birds on the tree

Then I found all the angels she’d collected over the years. Dad gave me the golden stylized tree where she hung those ornaments. Today it brightens my living room, basking the glow of the big tree.

This was only half complete - I was still adding angels

Finishing the tree took longer this year for another reason beside the number of new ornaments. If I didn’t know what a clean freak Mom was (and Dad still is) I’d swear there was dust from the wrapping tissue getting in my eyes.

Just as I realized I had to take a break, something happened that was what my former Sunday School teacher called a “God-incidence.”