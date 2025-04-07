Remember the movie Groundhog Day? Each day the radio alarm clock would go off and Bill Murray would awaken to Sonny and Cher’s “I Got You Babe” played by Punxsatawny’s Morning Zoo guys.

There’s one radio show I wish I could have playing every day, and I wouldn’t mind waking up to repeat episodes on weekend mornings. That’s O’Connor and Company, the Monday-Friday morning show from WMAL in Washington, D.C.

I first became aware of Larry O’Connor when I read some of his columns in Townhall. Larry’s got a fascinating work history: before he entered radio and ended up as the morning host of this popular radio show in Washington, D.C., the 7th largest radio market in the country, he was a theatre manager in San Francisco. He worked with theatre legends and nightmares. The stories he has!

One day Andrew Breitbart cajoled him into writing for his then Big Hollywood site. Since Larry was still in the trenches of the ultra-liberal San Francisco arts establishment, he had to do so under the pseudonym Stage Right. His work as a commentator took off from there.

How I Listen

Before I went on my smart phone hiatus this past winter, I had the WMAL app and the iHeart radio app on my phone. It’s so easy to listen to any radio station in the country on iHeart - you just type in the call sign letters, and it pops up on the search. Having the station’s own app made it even easier.

How I Met Larry

I didn’t wake up one morning and decide to seek out a radio station hundreds of miles away. However, if you heard the morning shows available in my home city, the #76 designated market area in the United States, according to Nielsen, you’d search for a new one too. After becoming familiar with Larry’s unique voice through Townhall, I joined his Locals community. A few of his Locals followers would have Zoom chats with him which were really just fun virtual cocktail parties.

I actually met him at CPAC 2022. He recognized me from the Locals chats. When I told him I was one of the Townhall VIPs (the folks who actually pay to read the websites) he couldn’t have been happier to meet me. At that convention I was also lucky enough to meet his wife Meredith Dake-O’Connor. She is a lively foil to Larry’s Broadway-size personality.

The stars of the show

But O’Connor and Company is NOT just about Larry O’Connor. It’d be a far, far poorer show without his co-stars, Julie Gunlock from Monday to Wednesday, Mercedes Schlapp on Thursdays and Patrice Onwuka on Fridays (or “Fri-yays” as she calls it.) Those ladies sometimes play the straight man to Larry’s wacky sense of humor, but often they give as good as they get.

Julie is the director of the Independent Women’s Network of the Independent Women’s Forum, a leading voice for women in the policy arena. She’s written books and appears on television as a commentator. I’ll always admire her for the way she puts up with Larry’s antics. Find her on Twitter as @JGunlock.

Thursdays we usually hear guest cohost Mercedes Schlapp. A fellow of the American Conservative Union and the co-host of CPAC, she brings her background in politics as a former White House advisor to lively discussions with Larry and their guests on Thursdays. You can read more about her on Twitter at her handle, @mercedesschlapp.

Patrice Onwuka is the Economic Policy Director at the Independent Women’s Forum. Every Friday she is there on the radio to cheer listeners into the weekends with her trademark “Happy Fri-yay!" She is as cheerful and radiant as the bright pink she loves to wear. Luckily for us listeners, she often guests on other days of the show, so we get to hear her more often. She is on Twitter at @ParicePinkFile.

Why I Love It

If you only heard the morning shows on terrestrial radio which I can pick up locally - you’d understand. They just don’t have the polish that Larry and his crew brings to the mornings. AND - O’Connor and Company starts at 5 a.m. - a full hour before most drive time shows begin. That early hour is the most fun; the hosts just let loose with the jokes and teasing.

Another reason it’s so wonderful is the regular guests and semi-regular segments. You can always count on Cal Thomas to appear on Wednesdays, and if Joe DiGenova didn’t show up on Mondays to give legal commentary, I’d be bereft. But even if the discussion of the topics is sober, the joking afterwards reminds you that this show is meant to be enjoyed.

Every so often, they’ll do something I particularly love. When I hear the “a-weem-a-wep, a-weem-a-wep” of “In the Jungle” then I know it’s time for Critter News. It could be about a new birth at the National Zoo, or a strange wildlife sighting in the suburbs of Maryland or Virginia near D.C. Whatever, the Critter News segments are some of my favorites.

Unexpected Benefit

Listening in real time has educated me on the traffic congestion in Washington. I always knew the Beltway was clogged but now I know to be careful around the 14th Street Bridge during rush hour. If I am ever in the greater Washington, D.C. area and I have a carpet to clean, then I know to call the Hadeed Oriental Rug Cleaning Center. Not only do they sponsor the traffic report on Larry’s show, but they’ll pick up and deliver.

And if that isn’t enough…

You can catch Larry’s “Show Prep” on his own Substack newsletter here. Every morning he posts a chat and asks his Substack audience what’s on their minds about the day’s news. I’ve lost count of the times I’ve messaged him on Twitter during the show and he answers back. After each weekday show he links the podcast version of the show on his Substack, so you can listen if you miss it in real time.

Do you have a favorite radio show? Have I convinced you to listen to “O’Connor and Company?” (You should!) Let me know in the comments.

