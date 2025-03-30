Sunday Thoughts

At the March 30 service, our Gospel was Luke 15:11-32, the Parable of the Prodigal Son. Our Dean, Eric Speece, centered his homily on this passage. I was so struck by what he was saying I started making notes.

First: a little about the setting, which I often overlook. Just before this passage, in verses 1-10 of the chapter, the Pharisees had been grumbling about how Jesus ate with (horrors) tax collectors and sinners. Jesus decided to set them straight about what the nature of God truly was. To do that he told three stories: parables of a lost sheep, a lost coin, and finally, a lost son.

We’re all familiar with the story, (If you are not, please read the verses linked above) but how the father greeted the returning prodigal was a revelation to me. Yes, I’d always loved how his dad ran out to him. But what I didn’t realize was this: in that time, no Jew keeping the law would touch an unclean person - let alone hug him. Yet, that’s what the father did.

Even more importantly was the way that the father reacted when the son went to give his talk. He’d been rehearsing what he would say: “Father, I have sinned against you and Heaven. I am no longer worthy to be called your son. Treat me as one of your hired servants.” (That poor boy was hungry and figured at least as a servant he’d be fed.)

But his father cut him off before he could say that last part. The son did get to confess - yes, that was proper for him to do. The father let him acknowledge the gravity of it. But the son didn’t even get to speak the last request to be a servant. The father, representing God the Father, interrupted the son (representing us) because we do not get to set the terms of the relationship. Only God does that.

And what did God do? He called for a celebration of renewed relationship. A party! With special costumes and a feast - indeed, a fatted calf.

Can you imagine the feasting? Image by tenario1 from Pixabay

Then there is the second part: the older son. That boy comes back from working hard in the fields and is steamed over the reception the rascally youngin’ is getting - after all, he, the elder, stayed on the farm and did everything expected of him! And yet - just like with the younger boy, the father came out to seek him as well. (This was so much more shocking to 1st century Jews: in that culture, the elder stayed inside and everyone went to him. The elders didn’t go to anyone.)

As Rev. Speece said, both the elder and the younger sons had the same twisted view of the relationship. Both had a transactional view. Younger boy was more obvious - he said up front, give me what’s mine. But Older Son had the same failing, and he was more canny, more subtle about it. You can tell his thought about his dad was “I did what you wanted me to do - now you have to do for me what I want.”

All along, though, all the Father wanted was to be in relationship with his children. And that’s all he wants from us.

Leave a comment

Do me a huge favor: if you liked this post or engaged with it, click the heart below to boost it in the Substack algorithm, or better yet, restack it in Notes! I want to find more people to join this space I love.