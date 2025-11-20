How do lovers of the English language put up with the garbage that is fed to us through every corporate interaction? Why do those of us who must toil in cubicle-world have to hear such lingo as:

Table stakes

Circle back

Put a pin in it

I need that by EOD.

Deep dive.

This guy did a terrific skit on it:

So why do we do it?

Dr. Erica Erica Brozovsky on Otherwords, a PBS web series, said jargon is about communicating power and status. It helps people show off their insider status.

Workers who have lower status in the workplace use more jargon to compensate for their lack of experience.

Turns out the jargon we’re most familiar with got started after World War II, when returning vets came back and took jobs in America’s booming post-war economy. Do you recognize any of these phrases:

On my radar

Mission critical

In the trenches

Fight an uphill battle

These and many more came from those vets, talking in the office the same way they did on the battlefield.

The rising popularity of sports across the US led to sports jargon sliding into the office like a batter stealing a base. I know I’ve said many of these a few times:

What’s a great idea but a “slam dunk” or a “home run”?

And did you know that “across the board” came from a specific type of bet in horse racing? I didn’t.

As the years passed, more jargon developed specific to different industries – like “low-hanging fruit” from the finance world to “hack” and “disrupt” from technology.

Or like the exchange I had with some coworkers recently (names redacted to protect us all):

And then there’s a special subworld – ACRONYMS. Where I work, one admin compiled a notebook of about 15 pages of acronyms our company uses. Every project document I work on has a chart of terms and acronyms. Every single project. Otherwise, we wouldn’t know what the others on the team were talking about!

I once told myself I didn’t want to go to law school because I couldn’t bear the thought of learning the Uniform Commercial Code. The horror of reading legalese for life was a huge turnoff.

What’s the worst jargon you’ve ever heard? Tell me in the comments.

