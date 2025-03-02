Poems for the soul
Some of my favorites
Today I’m sharing three of my favorite poems. (In other words, I don’t have a finished essay for you right now.) Each one is by William Wordsworth, who lived from 1770-1850. He is one of the founding geniuses of the Romantic movement.
Lucy
She dwelt among the untrodden ways
Beside the springs of Dove,
A Maid whom there wer…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Lighthearted by Jennifer to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.