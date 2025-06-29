Hello dear subscribers! I am delighted to report to you that I have finished the first chapter of my new book in progress. It’s a cozy mystery with the working title: Salon of Death.

Today’s going to be a quick list of five quick things that I thought would interest you.

The search for a new method of caffeination. My latest Mr. Coffee - the third one I’ve bought in five years - gave up the ghost a few weeks ago. Sometimes I make a pot using my French press but I don’t even want to take that much time on busy mornings. I’m relegated to drinking Diet Cokes. I just found, through Substacker Tish Oxenrider, a new quick way to make cold brew. Head over to her Substack, The Commonplace, to read all about it.

Instagram is the crack cocaine of social media. I’m like a crow in a lab experiment, pressing a button to get a pellet, when I open Instagram. I re-installed it in order to look at my niece’s engagement pictures and soon found myself checking out the latest ads targeted right to me! That algorithm knows me oh so well. I was at the point of buying yet one more diet plan tailored to me, when the lack of a credit card on hand caused me to break the dopamine loop for a few critical seconds. I was able to say no. Hallelujah! I took Instagram off my phone again. That grabs your eye.

Adventures in Advertising. As you know, I recently published my memoir of my time in Amway, Dream Not for Sale: How I Chased Riches but Found True Wealth. I’ve been doing a little bit of advertising for it on Facebook and through BookBub. Above is one of the ads I did for it.

I broke down and purchased a new book this year. Yes, I meant to read only the books on my shelves, but this was special. One of my coworkers sent me a message earlier in the month telling me she’d heard I wrote a memoir. She let me know she’d published her own memoir. Naturally, I had to buy it. (And she bought mine too!) Her book, The House That Broke Me, was heartbreaking. It is the story of how she overcame living with her mother’s addiction to prescription medication. Her strength and quiet triumph in dealing with all the challenges she faced is remarkable. You truly never know what battles others face.

June is almost over! I’ve been reading books on my shelves that I like, and now I’m left with books that I don’t really like the looks of anymore. I’ll wrap up the month with a big review on June 30.