When I started this journey, I created certain milestones for myself. Remember my gift list?

I was having trouble just losing even half a pound at one point, so I put together a list of goodies to give myself when I lost anything: a book, an afternoon at the coffee shop reading with no guilt, a pedicure.

(With Christmas coming I seem to be buying for myself with merry abandon. Why is it when I’m shopping for family, I end up buying for me? That’s how I got the new knives. Next year I am seriously considering a new goal of not buying anything except necessities.)

I’ve abandoned the formality of the gift list to reward myself for losing a pound or two. Today I remembered a different way of measuring success. And hallelujah, I’ve achieved this milestone.