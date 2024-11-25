Today is a special day.

Today would have been my Mom and Dad’s 64th anniversary. Back in 1960, the then 21-year-old Carie Joanne, a few months out of nursing school, and 23-year-old Clint, just beginning his college studies after a four-year hitch in the Air Force, wed at a small white clapboard church in Bowman, S.C.

Some of you know that my Mom died Sep…