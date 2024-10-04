Hello friends.

(And welcome, new readers! If you’re a subscriber you’re a friend of mine.)

Ever realize that a cliché is a cliché for a reason?

During my morning walk I pondered all the emotions I’ve been through in the past month – and the first thing I thought of was that old hoary cliché: a roller coaster.

Now those are some twists and turns Image by Pexels from Pixabay

Even before September 10, the day she died, and truly ever since August 22, the day my mother went into the hospital, I’ve been up, down, spinning, and flattened. Here’s just a short recap of all the emotions I’ve been through:

There was the anticipation of a long-awaited, three-week trip with a friend: our Great American Road Trip to the West.

The frenzy of preparation, joyous list-making, the furiously getting everything done. The squeals from us both as we talked on the phone each week.

The concern as my mom went to the hospital; the relief as things looked okay; the continued packing as she told me go on out West.

The panic when Mom landed back in the emergency room. The somber realization I had to cancel the trip.

Then: the news. The shock.

The continued shock slowly turning to grief.

The continued frenzy of rush, rush, rush, do, do, do to plan a service.

The gratitude for all the lovely friends and coworkers, and all the love they extended to me.

Then for two weeks, the numbness and over eating, as I go through a new phase of grief

In addition to all the superb coworkers and managers, my workplace has an active wellness department. In addition to the gyms at our facilities, the wellness staff has numerous programs educating and inspiring us. This month, the focus is on emotional and mental health.

I’ve been a long-time member of the gym, but now I’m starting to pay more attention to my emotional health. This week I learned a new technique in a video this week by our staff: physiological breathing. Amazing that something so simple could calm a person down.

I tried it along with her: Take in a big, deep breath. At the end of the breath, before you exhale, take in one more short breath. Then, exhale slowly. Do that three times in a row.

It worked. I rated my stress level as an 8 out of 10 before. After, I was down to at least 5, if not 4.

I’m slowly returning to a more normal state. And friends have told me that I will still experience the bouts of sadness and even deep grief.

What is it about roller coasters that we love? Is it the anticipation, the excitement, the dread, the rush?

I can certainly understand why we compare our emotions to a roller coaster up and down up and down – but now, most recently, my emotions have been blah. Not at all like a roller coaster, but a constant, never-ending train that chugs along the track in the night, or through a dark tunnel, still not seeing light.

If we leave the track metaphor, today what I’m feeling is more similar to cross-country skiing than the exciting journey of a downhill skier. (If you’re of a certain age, you’re remember this: the thrill of victory! The agony of defeat!)

I’s easy to understand why people love downhill. When I first think of cross-country I think of work. A tough hard slog, exercising your muscles to just go somewhere. It’s slow. There’s no rush of speed that a downhill skier experiences.

A steady, gentle pace.

I think people who love cross country love it for the steadiness. Moving in solitude or with just one friend through a crisp air of a cold winter day, the snow fresh under your skis. Skiing through fields and forest enjoying only the sounds of your skies slipping over the crust, the song of a few birds singing, the snowfall, and the icicles dripping from the tree branches.

As a Southerner, I have never experienced that joy, but I’d like to return my health journey to that feeling. I don’t want my emotions to be in constant high gear like the great downhill skiers, but at the steady pace of cross-country skiing.

Cross country sounds so peaceful. That’s what I want in my health journey. I want to re-dedicate myself to my emotional health just as much as my physical health. Just as I’m turning back to whole food, as I eschew extended fasting or fad diets, I’ve started again on a daily path of spiritual and emotional health. Each morning, I turn to the word of God whether through my Bible app or my current Bible study. Today’s verse in my Bible app fit perfectly: the wonder of attaining that spiritual and emotional health toward we I strive: